This Iconic Miami Nightclub Has Been A Local Mainstay For 90 Years — And It's One Of My Favorite Places In The City

Growing up in Miami, I took for granted that whatever nightlife mood we wanted, we could easily find. Whether we were looking for a shady dive bar, a celebrity-studded nightclub, or a Latin dance hall, our wish was the city's party command. Traveling the world made me realize how special this is and helped me understand why it's so difficult for travelers to choose where to go. There's a million worthy places in the city, but for a quintessential Miami party, I always recommend Ball & Chain.

This classic Little Havana spot originally opened in 1935 and made a comeback a decade ago after a long hiatus. Set in the middle of Calle 8 (the neighborhood's central street), the bar waves its Cuban and pan-Latino identity loudly and proudly. To find it, simply follow the music that floats out to the street from its large open doors, beckoning you inside a beautiful, historic white and green building.

Once inside, you can choose between an indoor bar where live bands start playing at noon or the patio that hosts shows in a large, pineapple-shaped stage. I typically hop back and forth between both, enjoying the different vibes each space offers and staving off the heat with fresh tropical cocktails. When I need a short break, I like watching people of all ages and skill levels dance like their life depends on it. For me, Ball & Chain feels like a giant family party with better drinks and a wilder atmosphere.