This Iconic Miami Nightclub Has Been A Local Mainstay For 90 Years — And It's One Of My Favorite Places In The City
Growing up in Miami, I took for granted that whatever nightlife mood we wanted, we could easily find. Whether we were looking for a shady dive bar, a celebrity-studded nightclub, or a Latin dance hall, our wish was the city's party command. Traveling the world made me realize how special this is and helped me understand why it's so difficult for travelers to choose where to go. There's a million worthy places in the city, but for a quintessential Miami party, I always recommend Ball & Chain.
This classic Little Havana spot originally opened in 1935 and made a comeback a decade ago after a long hiatus. Set in the middle of Calle 8 (the neighborhood's central street), the bar waves its Cuban and pan-Latino identity loudly and proudly. To find it, simply follow the music that floats out to the street from its large open doors, beckoning you inside a beautiful, historic white and green building.
Once inside, you can choose between an indoor bar where live bands start playing at noon or the patio that hosts shows in a large, pineapple-shaped stage. I typically hop back and forth between both, enjoying the different vibes each space offers and staving off the heat with fresh tropical cocktails. When I need a short break, I like watching people of all ages and skill levels dance like their life depends on it. For me, Ball & Chain feels like a giant family party with better drinks and a wilder atmosphere.
Rising from the ashes
Ball & Chain may be one of Miami's oldest and most iconic nightclubs, but its story has been full of twists and turns. In its first heyday from the 1930s to the '50s, the spot was a popular jazz club. Music giants like Billy Holiday and Chet Baker performed here. If the rumors are true, so did Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong. For more than 20 years, the club thrived. And then it got greedy.
In 1957, Ball & Chain went bankrupt and closed after Count Basie sued it over a payment dispute. The building became a different nightclub, then a furniture store, and was eventually left vacant and abandoned for two decades. Meanwhile, Latin American immigrants started moving to Miami and the area around the building became Little Havana.
Decades passed but the memory of the once-famous nightclub never faded. Local investors restored the building and reopened the venue in 2014, this time with a distinctly Latin identity reflective of the city's community. The bar has now become a cultural icon and an unofficial symbol of Miami, even appearing in music videos like Cardi B's "I Like It."
Though there are other cool historic bars in the city (like the legendary Mac's Club Deuce), Ball & Chain is unique because it manages to capture the real soul of Miami far from the superficial glitziness that often plagues our nightclubs. People don't come here to stand around looking pretty, but for a wildly fun, tropical night.
What to get at Ball & Chain
One of the pitfalls of nightclubs around the world is that they either don't serve food or they have bland menus. Ball & Chain knows better. Who'd invite anyone to a house party and not feed them well? Certainly not Cubans. This is why the bar makes sure to offer its guests a wide variety of Latin fusion dishes that range from Mexican street food to medianoche and Cubano sandwiches. There's also an entire section of classic Cuban main courses like ropa vieja (marinated shredded beef) and vaca frita (pan-fried skirt steak). Those more focused on partying can go for smaller bites that are oh-so delicious.
Although the food is great, I'll confess that I mostly come here for the drinks. Not only are they excellent, they're also creative, fun, and unique. My favorite might just be the pastelito daiquiri, which combines the classic cocktail with a sweet pastry that's a staple Florida dish. Other standouts include the cafecito bourbon made with Cuban coffee and the Calle 8 old fashioned which has rum and tobacco leaf. You simply won't find drinks like this in any other city in the country.
Ball & Chain is as Miami as it gets. Sipping craft cocktails and listening to live music in a beautiful historic building is an unmissable experience. So is getting up and dancing with locals until the venue closes or your legs give out, whichever happens first.