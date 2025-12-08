Why Walmart's Ice Cream Sandwiches Never Seem To Melt

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's been floating around online for years that Walmart's Great Value ice cream sandwiches never melt. They do in fact melt — and not by going to extreme measures like leaving them out in the sun or nuking them in the microwave. They melt just as any other ice cream sandwich does when left at room temperature for a bit. The internet rumor that these sandwiches are "unmeltable" might have started when someone noticed the treat was holding its shape as it began to soften. This is due to two main reasons: the high-fat content in the ice cream and the added stabilizers and emulsifiers, which include carob bean gum, cellulose gum, carrageenan, mono and diglycerides, and food starch-modified (similar to the ingredients you'll find in McDonald's ice cream).

When ice cream contains fat, it melts more slowly, therefore holding its shape longer. So what's the need for stabilizers and emulsifiers? Fat alone cannot provide the amount of stability needed for a commercial ice cream product. Using stabilizers and emulsifiers is common when manufacturing ice cream — the additives hold everything in place, helping the ice cream maintain its structure and preventing large ice crystals from forming (freezer burn). Ice cream products can endure temperature fluctuations while making their way to the freezer section of grocery stores (and from the stores to your freezer at home). The ice cream's higher-fat base, combined with several stabilizers and emulsifiers, creates a product that softens gradually and holds its shape unusually well — giving the illusion that it never melts.