Our Least Favorite Vanilla Ice Cream Brand Didn't Taste Like Ice Cream At All
As a self-proclaimed ice cream connoisseur, I was devastated (yet also not surprised) by the results that were reached in a review conducted here at The Takeout of 11 brands of vanilla ice cream ranked worst to best. I have tried every vanilla ice cream brand in this ranking — and multiple times at that. It pains my plant-based-eating self to agree that "So Delicious" (one of the non-dairy brands part of this taste test) was fairly ranked as the worst. I remember nearly a decade ago, it was practically the only non-dairy ice cream brand widely available in grocery stores. One would think it would have got its vanilla ice cream recipe down by now, right? Not at all.
It's pretty self-explanatory what vanilla ice cream should embody: quality vanilla flavor and a luscious texture. While credit was given to the authentic vanilla bean flecks, any chance it had at infusing a pleasant sweet flavor was masked by the overpowering taste of the coconut milk it's made from. The texture of this brand's vanilla ice cream is off, too, with the reviewer stating it was "so hard and brittle that it broke off in chunks and shards." This is a fact. The texture always reminded me of creamy shaved ice, which is actually disappointing when you're anticipating gliding your spoon along a soft, velvety surface smoothly.
So not delicious
So Delicious is technically deemed a non-dairy frozen dessert based on its ingredients, but that isn't exactly the reason why this product fell short. The brand has multiple vanilla non-dairy frozen desserts made from different plant-based sources, all of which are impeccable-tasting. However, this particular vanilla one missed the mark because there's no added sugar; instead, it's replaced with a sugar alcohol called erythritol. I can appreciate the brand for wanting to create a dessert that's both allergen-friendly and without sugar, but the reviewer thinks this just makes the product taste artificial. This sugar replacement is also what's responsible for creating the undesirable hard, icy texture.
According to Go Dairy Free, this line of ice cream from So Delicious underwent a recipe change in 2020, with the reviews being mixed. It seems reviewers who express they're deprived of ice cream due to dietary restrictions or food allergies are grateful this product exists, while other loyal buyers have no shame in admitting how bad it is overall.
If you're a non-dairy, real-sugar ice cream eater, it may be best to skip So Delicious Coconutmilk Frozen Dessert (no added sugar) and instead opt for some of the best non-dairy ice creams made from oatmilk. Otherwise, for dairy-based ice cream eaters, our absolute favorite vanilla ice cream brand takes us to France!