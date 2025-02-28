Our Least Favorite Vanilla Ice Cream Brand Didn't Taste Like Ice Cream At All

As a self-proclaimed ice cream connoisseur, I was devastated (yet also not surprised) by the results that were reached in a review conducted here at The Takeout of 11 brands of vanilla ice cream ranked worst to best. I have tried every vanilla ice cream brand in this ranking — and multiple times at that. It pains my plant-based-eating self to agree that "So Delicious" (one of the non-dairy brands part of this taste test) was fairly ranked as the worst. I remember nearly a decade ago, it was practically the only non-dairy ice cream brand widely available in grocery stores. One would think it would have got its vanilla ice cream recipe down by now, right? Not at all.

It's pretty self-explanatory what vanilla ice cream should embody: quality vanilla flavor and a luscious texture. While credit was given to the authentic vanilla bean flecks, any chance it had at infusing a pleasant sweet flavor was masked by the overpowering taste of the coconut milk it's made from. The texture of this brand's vanilla ice cream is off, too, with the reviewer stating it was "so hard and brittle that it broke off in chunks and shards." This is a fact. The texture always reminded me of creamy shaved ice, which is actually disappointing when you're anticipating gliding your spoon along a soft, velvety surface smoothly.