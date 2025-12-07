Why Putting BBQ Sauce On Chicken Is A Mistake (And What To Do Instead)

Now, it's important to remember that this doesn't necessarily mean you should completely remove the concept of BBQ chicken from your recipe book. Instead, you need to be much more conscious of when you add it and what kind of sauce you use. Furthermore, the best time to add sauce isn't actually after the chicken is completely done cooking, but at a slightly earlier point in the cooking process.

As Chip Carter explains, "You can add sauce to chicken after cooking, but that usually just makes a mess, [and] the sauce drips off the hot meat [...] if you want barbecued chicken, pieces or whole bird, you're going to almost finish cooking before you sauce. Use a thicker sauce and brush on, or pour and spread with a spatula."

Not only does adding BBQ sauce to chicken in its final minutes of cooking prevent the sauce from sticking to your grill, but it can also yield the best-tasting marriage of the two components, giving the sauce just enough time to caramelize and infuse the poultry without burning. Furthermore, if you do want to add something to your chicken so that it obtains more flavor as it cooks, using a marinade in which you soak your chicken in for hours beforehand — provides flavor and helps tenderize your meat, making it a much better option when you're in the early stages of the chicken-making process.