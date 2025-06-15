The Only Way To Stop BBQ Sauce From Sticking To Your Grill

Barbecue sauce is a great condiment to use while grilling, but there's a key problem many of us run into while we're cooking with it: It loves to stick to the grill. That stickiness causes issues like chicken skin tearing off, potentially causing a pretty disappointing loss. We spoke to Shannon Snell, pitmaster at Sonny's BBQ, to get some advice on how to keep this from happening.

First of all, it's important to address why this happens. Snell says that it's the sugar in the barbecue sauce that's the culprit. That's because once sugar reaches a certain temperature, it caramelizes, turning it extra-sticky, which is what adheres your food to the grill. This is why Snell says, "Barbecue sauces should be added to food at the end of the cooking process as they only need 20 to 25 minutes to caramelize and not stick to the grill."

So really, it's about the time factor. As tempting as it is to want to get a reduced sugary glaze on your drumsticks, it's probably best not to put the raw meat straight on the grill with sauce already on it. Instead, you'll want to add the sauce at the end to prevent the dreaded sticking.