Give Your Breakfast A Major Protein Boost With This Aldi Pancake Mix

Trade your two-egg breakfast with about 12 grams of protein for three pancakes with 15 grams of protein using water and Aldi's Millville Buttermilk Protein Pancake and Waffle Mix — that's it. While there are many ways to turn two ingredients into pancakes, this mix also brings an underrated 5 grams of fiber and only 3 grams of added sugar. One box gives you nine servings of three 4-inch pancakes (or more if you're not a three-pancake person), and it's priced similarly to a dozen of Aldi's Goldhen Cage-Free Large Eggs.

While this pancake mix may not be as naturally nutritious as eggs, its protein boost comes from what dietitians and gym-goers often call "the gold standard" of supplemental protein: whey protein isolate. Like eggs, it's a complete protein derived from dairy but in a powder form that mixes easily when combined with other ingredients, unlike some forms of protein powder that tend to have a chalky texture. This makes it an ideal protein source to use in a pancake mix — no chalky-tasting flapjacks here! Plus, whey protein isolate is one of the easiest proteins to digest and absorb, even for many people who are lactose intolerant. Its intense filtration process removes most of the bloat-causing lactose, though there are still trace amounts, which means the pancake mix is not suitable for those with dairy allergies.

Other ingredients contributing to the mix's nutrient content and classic soft yet hearty pancake texture include 100% whole-grain wheat flour, 100% whole-grain oat flour, and vital wheat gluten. With nourishing ingredients and nearly effortless prep, this mix comes in handy for creating several other tasty morning staples beyond a standard stack.