Why Your Steakhouse Chef Might Be Offended By This Sauce Request (And What To Ask For Instead)

Going out to any steakhouse for dinner is a treat, but some establishments are a cut above the rest. Visiting an elite restaurant can result in a treasured memory of enjoying the tastiest piece of meat you've ever had. Yet, there are some unspoken rules in upper echelon steakhouses that many folks should bear in mind. Sam Hazen, executive chef at Palladino's Steak & Seafood, highlighted one in particular you'll want to avoid if you don't want to insult the chef: requesting store-bought steak sauce.

You might be used to slathering steak in your favorite mass-produced sauce at home, but in a quality steakhouse, hold off on asking for that bottle of A.1. "I think it is considered a snub when there are other, better options," Hazen said. "You should first taste the steak as presented and then ask your server for a condiment on the side. This shows respect for the chef's preparation and presentation."

Still, if you're taking a chance on a Texas Roadhouse steak that even shocked TikTok, you don't necessarily have to be shy about asking for your favorite sauce. "At another steakhouse, if they do not have a homemade sauce, then A.1. could be a solid choice," Hazen said. However, even at a popular chain restaurant, choosing to cover your protein in a robust sauce can affect how well you'll be able to taste the actual meat.