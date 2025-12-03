Why Marble Rolling Pins May Not Be Worth The Investment

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sleek, stylish, and always making a statement, marble rolling pins have an inimitable look, but are they actually a functional tool to keep in your kitchen? To find out, we spoke to Kelsey Elizabeth of Kelsey Elizabeth Cakes and the Korbel & Cookies collaboration. "Marble rolling pins are gorgeous," Elizabeth admitted, but also told The Takeout they simply aren't as practical as a wooden one.

"For versatility, a classic wooden French rolling pin is my go-to," she shared. "It's lighter, easier to maneuver, and gives you a better feel for the dough." Marble rolling pins can be a bit challenging for novice bakers to manage. "They're heavy and can feel cumbersome for detailed work," Elizabeth explained. They don't give you the same type of tactile feedback that a wooden rolling pin does, making it more difficult to roll delicate dough.

So if you're looking to upgrade from that flour-caked wine bottle to something more legit, wood is the way to go despite its humbler look. "If you only want to buy one rolling pin, I'd recommend wood for the price and practicality," Elizabeth suggested. Something like a 17-inch French rolling pin made of rubberwood will run you about $10 from Amazon, while a marble rolling pin with a wooden cradle will cost you a little more than twice that.