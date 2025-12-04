Yes, You Can And Should Bake Cookies With Tahini. Here's Why

Tahini is a paste made from ground sesame seeds and is used as a base ingredient for things like hummus (store-bought or not). It's decidedly nutty and rich with a thinner body than peanut butter, but you can use it creatively in salad dressings, lattes (if you can believe it), or as a swap for mayo in potato salad. But it's also a marvelous ingredient for something sweeter — namely, cookies. We spoke to Kelsey Elisabeth, owner of the boutique bakery Kelsey Elizabeth Cakes, for some advice about how and why you should incorporate tahini into your cookie recipes.

"Tahini works beautifully in cookies," Elisabeth told The Takeout. "It adds nuttiness, richness, and a subtle bitterness that helps balance sweet doughs." Using it is as simple as treating the sesame paste like a nut butter. That's why she folds it in with the butter and sugar during the creaming stage of the cookie dough-making process.

But she adds, "If your tahini is very runny or oily, you may want to slightly reduce the butter to keep the dough from spreading too much. I also recommend using a well-stirred tahini so you're incorporating a consistent texture." You won't need to change your bake time with the cookies, but it may help to chill your dough before you bake it as the additional fat from the tahini can make the cookie spread faster during its time in the oven.