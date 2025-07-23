Tahini In My Latte? It's More Delicious Than You Think
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The standard way to order coffee is either black or with cream and sugar, but culinary pioneers have always been willing to experiment. Which is why we've ended up with such, er, interesting ideas as "bulletproof" coffee made with butter as well as the Oleato line of olive oil coffee drinks (one of the more divisive items Starbucks has added to its menu). Some brave souls have even experimented with putting mayonnaise in coffee for social media's sake, although few have claimed to like it. A much more enjoyable, if equally unexpected, combination is that of tahini and coffee. According to Lindsey Sozio of Denver's Lavender Coffee Boutique, "Adding tahini introduces bold, complex, earthy, and nutty notes that balance the coffee's bitterness."
Tahini works best in a latte, since, as Sozio says, it "emulsifies well with the milk when blended or shaken so the texture becomes rich, creamy, and velvety smooth with a frothy top." The flavor, she says, is "rich, nutty, and lightly savory, appealing to those with less sugary preferences."
Be aware that each tablespoon of tahini will add nearly 90 calories and eight grams of fat to your coffee (the fat is primarily of the omega-6 variety which is also found in several cooking oils). It does have a healthy upside, though. "Tahini makes the latte more nutrient-dense, providing protein, calcium, copper, and zinc."
How to make a tahini latte
Sozio says you can make a hot tahini latte several different ways. Start by mixing 1 or 2 teaspoons of tahini in a mug with 1 or 2 tablespoons of sweetener (to taste). If you wish, you can add a dash of vanilla extract (anywhere from ¼ to ½ teaspoon), a pinch of salt, and spices such as cardamom and cinnamon. Now pour one or two shots of espresso or eight ounces of strong coffee directly into the mug and add milk or cream, then use a tiny whisk or handheld milk frother to beat everything together. Alternatively, you could steam the milk separately, stir the tahini into that, and then pour it into the coffee. Or, for a super-frothy concoction, mix the coffee, milk, and tahini in a blender for 15 seconds. Once the coffee is frothed to your satisfaction, you can top it off with a squirt of whipped cream.
Should you prefer an iced tahini latte, mix the same amounts of coffee, sweetener, and any desired flavor enhancers with 1 or 2 tablespoons of tahini and 4 to 6 ounces of milk. Shake the ingredients to mix them or, again, use a blender. Pour the tahini-flavored coffee into an ice-filled glass and serve.
What to add to a tahini latte
"While traditionally savory, the tahini latte can be customized to be sweet, savory, or a perfect combination of both," Sozio told us. The sweetener in the above recipe is used to counter any bitterness from the tahini as well as that of the coffee. Sozio likes to use honey, maple syrup, or date syrup, but sugar would also work, as would any artificial sweeteners you favor. You could also use a flavored syrup — pistachio would be delicious, while Sozio suggests using an orange-flavored one. Other flavor enhancers she recommends include rosewater as well as the aforementioned vanilla extract, cardamom, and cinnamon. "Add a pinch of salt to enhance the overall flavor, similar to salted caramel."
Flavored coffees could make for an extra-tasty tahini latte. "Coffee notes that naturally complement tahini's characteristics include nutty, earthy, chocolate, and caramel," she said. Sozio feels that medium and dark roasts are better able to complement the intensity of the tahini. As for the milk, your go-to will be fine, whether it be dairy or plant-based. Whole milk will make for a creamier latte.
If you want to go all out and garnish the drink, start with whipped cream or milk foam to give the garnish a base. You can then dust it with spices, add a drizzle of chocolate, sprinkle it with chopped pistachios, or echo the tahini flavor with a scattering of sesame seeds.