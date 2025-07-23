Tahini In My Latte? It's More Delicious Than You Think

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The standard way to order coffee is either black or with cream and sugar, but culinary pioneers have always been willing to experiment. Which is why we've ended up with such, er, interesting ideas as "bulletproof" coffee made with butter as well as the Oleato line of olive oil coffee drinks (one of the more divisive items Starbucks has added to its menu). Some brave souls have even experimented with putting mayonnaise in coffee for social media's sake, although few have claimed to like it. A much more enjoyable, if equally unexpected, combination is that of tahini and coffee. According to Lindsey Sozio of Denver's Lavender Coffee Boutique, "Adding tahini introduces bold, complex, earthy, and nutty notes that balance the coffee's bitterness."

Tahini works best in a latte, since, as Sozio says, it "emulsifies well with the milk when blended or shaken so the texture becomes rich, creamy, and velvety smooth with a frothy top." The flavor, she says, is "rich, nutty, and lightly savory, appealing to those with less sugary preferences."

Be aware that each tablespoon of tahini will add nearly 90 calories and eight grams of fat to your coffee (the fat is primarily of the omega-6 variety which is also found in several cooking oils). It does have a healthy upside, though. "Tahini makes the latte more nutrient-dense, providing protein, calcium, copper, and zinc."