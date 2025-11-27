The Absolute Best Champagne To Choose For Your New Year's Eve Party

Certain beverages are de rigueur for certain occasions — the first day of fall should be marked with a PSL, while Derby Day means you need to start learning how to make a mint julep. New Year's Eve is a lot simpler, since all you need to do is crack open a bottle of Champagne. If it's something you only drink once a year, though, you might be unsure what bottle to pick. Anthony Giglio, a sommelier and wine expert-turned-author, exclusively told The Takeout, "When choosing a Champagne for New Year's Eve, think about freshness, energy, and versatility. A great party bottle should feel festive from the first sip, but still refreshing enough to carry you through midnight. [...] The key is choosing a bottle that adds celebration without demanding too much attention — New Year's Eve should be joyful, not academic."

Giglio dropped a few names, including the non-vintage Champagnes Ayala Brut Majeur, Henriot Brut Souverain, and Laurent-Perrier La Cuvée. He said all of these "offer crisp acidity, fine bubbles, and a universally appealing style that works with any crowd." Other sparkling wines, including Gloria Ferrer Royal Cuvée Rosé and Gratien & Meyer Crémant de Loire Brut, "deliver brightness and lift." If pressed to name his absolute favorite, though, he'd go with Frédéric Savart Les Noues' Extra Brut, which he described as "a deeply expressive grower Champagne that feels simultaneously electric and elegant. It has tension, texture, and just enough swagger to make midnight feel momentous. [...] It's the kind of Champagne that doesn't just mark the new year, it anchors the memory of it."