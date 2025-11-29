9 Popular Fast Food Items That May Contain Wood Pulp (And Should You Care?)

While you won't find it listed as wood pulp on ingredient lists, cellulose is a popular ingredient in some of your favorite fast food items. What is it, though? The ingredient frequently used as a filler or anti-caking agent is very often (though not always) sourced from wood pulp. That's right — wood fiber, or purified sawdust, is often what makes up the cellulose found in these fast food items. Some eateries claim that it is an additional source of fiber, and while it doesn't provide much nutritional value, it is a popular additive in fast food.

People have a history of finding creative ways to feed the masses on a shoestring budget (looking at you, Depression-era desserts), and using sawdust in food is just another example of this. European breadmakers were the first to figure out this solution in the 1700s as they combined sawdust with flour. Today, that's evolved into the addition of various forms of cellulose to fast food ingredients in the U.S. This cellulose is primarily sourced from trees and/or cotton before it is treated and turned into a powder, and it's become an under-the-radar staple in the U.S. fast food eateries. It's ultimately hard to identify the exact source of the cellulose found in particular menu items, as the ingredient can be sourced from various plant matter, but there's always the strong chance it came from wood pulp. But what fast food items likely contain the substance? And, more importantly, is it safe?