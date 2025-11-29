9 Popular Fast Food Items That May Contain Wood Pulp (And Should You Care?)
While you won't find it listed as wood pulp on ingredient lists, cellulose is a popular ingredient in some of your favorite fast food items. What is it, though? The ingredient frequently used as a filler or anti-caking agent is very often (though not always) sourced from wood pulp. That's right — wood fiber, or purified sawdust, is often what makes up the cellulose found in these fast food items. Some eateries claim that it is an additional source of fiber, and while it doesn't provide much nutritional value, it is a popular additive in fast food.
People have a history of finding creative ways to feed the masses on a shoestring budget (looking at you, Depression-era desserts), and using sawdust in food is just another example of this. European breadmakers were the first to figure out this solution in the 1700s as they combined sawdust with flour. Today, that's evolved into the addition of various forms of cellulose to fast food ingredients in the U.S. This cellulose is primarily sourced from trees and/or cotton before it is treated and turned into a powder, and it's become an under-the-radar staple in the U.S. fast food eateries. It's ultimately hard to identify the exact source of the cellulose found in particular menu items, as the ingredient can be sourced from various plant matter, but there's always the strong chance it came from wood pulp. But what fast food items likely contain the substance? And, more importantly, is it safe?
Cheese
One of the most popular uses of cellulose on fast food menus can be found in cheeses at various fast food establishments. Taco Bell's nacho cheese sauce contains cellulose, as do a variety of cheeses on Wendy's menu, including Asiago cheese, blue cheese crumbles, and its shredded cheddar pepper jack cheese blend. But does the inclusion of cellulose mean you should stay away from every fast food menu item that contains shredded cheese?
Not necessarily. In fact, you'll also find cellulose in many store-bought shredded cheeses, including those from brands like Organic Valley or Sargento. Cellulose is considered to be a safe way to prevent caking in shredded cheeses, so seeing it included in ingredient lists isn't necessarily a red flag. That said, you won't find cellulose in blocks of cheese or in the majority of cheese slices, so if you're adamant about staying away from the ingredient, you may want to opt for sliced cheese instead.
Breakfast Biscuits
In line with the history of using wood in bread, McDonald's uses cellulose in the biscuits on its breakfast menu. McDonald's doesn't seem to use the ingredient in its McMuffins, McGriddles, or hotcakes. Cellulose has been shown as a solution to reduce the fat content of biscuits, and it's used in bread items like biscuits as a way to cut the amount of wheat flour needed, which would save on supply costs. A simple recipe of flour, butter, milk, and baking powder, made a little more complicated.
We can't say whether or not McDonald's uses the ingredient to replace some fat content in its biscuits or to save some money, but those are certainly notable advantages for the company. However, it doesn't mean every fast-food biscuit contains cellulose. You won't find cellulose in Chick-fil-A chicken biscuits at breakfast time or Popeyes' famous buttery biscuits.
Ice Cream
Something you should know about McDonald's ice cream is that cellulose gum is among its ingredients. Wendy's famous Frosty, from your standard vanilla to the more unique flavors, all have cellulose gum in them. Dairy Queen's frozen treats, on the other hand, do not contain the ingredient.
Cellulose gum could be part of the reason why these fast food places can't legally call their frozen dairy desserts ice cream, instead having to label them as soft serve. Ice cream has to have at least 10% milk fat to be called ice cream by the USDA. Besides improving the texture so that it is creamy and smooth, cellulose gum especially helps prevent freezer burn and the formation of ice crystals in soft serve products.
Smoothies
Cellulose is frequently used to thicken smoothies, and it may even be in the smoothies you make at home — it's also a common emulsifying ingredient in protein powder. There are claims that the cellulose is good for gut health in smoothies, particularly when it comes from including actual greens. Many would usually choose spinach, kale, or mint, but some fast food restaurants have opted for cellulose powder in their smoothies.
You will find a mix of fruit purees and concentrates in a McDonald's smoothie, but no vegetables — however, McDonald's smoothies do contain cellulose powder. It would be healthier (plus yummier) to just make your own smoothie with actual fruits and leafy greens. If looking for a cellulose-free option, Panera Bread might be considered fast casual rather than fast food, but its smoothie is free of powdered cellulose, instead containing actual vegetables like spinach.
Sauces
If you never eat your fries or nuggets without dipping them first, you should know that sauces are another potential source of cellulose. McDonald's Tangy Barbeque, Sweet 'N Sour, and Honey Mustard sauces all contain some form of cellulose, presumably to help thicken their consistency. The nacho cheese sauce and nacho chips at Taco Bell both have cellulose gum in them, and Taco Bell's reduced-fat sour cream has cellulose gel and cellulose gum in it.
You will not find the ingredient listed in Burger King's sauces. Cellulose gum and gel help to improve the texture and consistency of sauces, but it's not always a necessary addition. From our research, McDonald's has the most sauces with the additive, while many other fast food restaurants' sauces are cellulose-free.
Chicken
There is a lot of science behind using methylcellulose when frying chicken. It has been shown to improve breading texture, as it works as a barrier when cooking the chicken. It also acts in a similar capacity as egg whites, which are used to help frying batter stick to the food. Adding methylcellulose to the batter helps chicken retain moisture during the frying process, leaving a juicier chicken for you to enjoy.
Popeyes breaks down its ingredients list in great detail, listing a powdered form of cellulose as an ingredient in its poultry batter. Burger King uses the ingredient in its Chicken Fries, but not in its other breaded chicken offerings (excluding the wraps, which have cellulose gum in the tortilla). McDonald's does not list cellulose in its breaded chicken offerings.
Onion Rings
Ever wondered what separates Burger King's onion rings from other fast-food onion rings? Wood pulp is one notable ingredient that distinguishes these from others. Methylcellulose is among the ingredients Burger King uses in its onion ring batter. It's likely that the ingredient here serves a similar function as it does in breaded, fried chicken — namely, helping the rings retain moisture and helping the batter stick better to the fillings.
If you want methylcellulose-free onion rings, fast food places like Culver's and Dairy Queen don't use the ingredient in their onion rings. Moreover, their onion rings actually contain whole onion rings, unlike Burger King's, which are made of diced onion.
Baked Goods
In the mood for dessert with a side of cellulose? Then these sweet treats will do the trick. Burger King's Hershey's Sundae Pie includes methylcellulose in its ingredient list. Pies are not the only desserts on fast food menus containing cellulose. As we already covered, multiple fast food places use cellulose gum in their soft serves or shakes. Taco Bell's Cinnabon Delights™ also include the ingredient in their icing formula.
Cellulose is used in baking for a multitude of reasons, from acting as a filler to reducing calories, anti-caking, and finally, as a thickener and emulsifier. These benefits are the main reasons for using cellulose in pies and other filled treats. In these desserts, the additive helps stabilize the filling by preventing the separation of the ingredients in the filling, preventing a watery mess in your pastry's interior.
Hot Chocolate
Yes, even some hot chocolate has cellulose gum in it. The perfect drink for the winter months has the additive — at least at Dunkin' Donuts. If buying hot chocolate at McDonald's or Starbucks, there is no need to worry about finding wood pulp alongside your whipped cream and marshmallows. Some other fast food establishments that may have hot chocolate as a seasonal offering don't necessarily provide nutrition information on the drinks year-round, so it's worth checking the ingredients before indulging.
Making your own hot chocolate is another way to avoid unwanted ingredients — plus, there are plenty of ways to make store-bought hot chocolate even better. For cellulose-conscious consumers, it would seem that most hot chocolate mixes don't contain the ingredient.
Should You Care?
Okay, are we panicking yet? Don't be! The FDA has not found cellulose to be harmful to your health, and fast food restaurants are allowed to use a moderate amount on their menus. For now, food scientists feel confident in approving this additive to be used in our food. Cellulose can be found in every plant, yet the word "wood pulp" can be shocking when researching what is in your food at these restaurants.
So is "wood pulp" just another buzzword to strike fear in the hearts of customers? Cellulose is a natural ingredient that has its benefits in the kitchen, from frying chicken to preventing clumping in cheese. Other common food additives in the U.S. are certainly cause for concern, but it's not looking like cellulose, by any of its names, is one of them.