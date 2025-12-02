Your Outdoor BBQ Grill Is Affected By This Way More Than You Realize

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As simple as the act of grilling seems, there are a lot of factors that will affect the way your cook turns out. One thing to consider is the overall outdoor temperature — and not just for your own comfort while you're cooking. External temperatures have an effect on the way your grill retains heat, and should be taken into account if you're grilling on certain types of days. To get more insight on this, we spoke to expert Scott Thomas, founder of The Grillin' Fools, for what to think about when it comes to this factor.

"Ambient outside temp has a huge impact on the temp of the grill," explains Thomas. "[And in particular], less expensive grills that aren't insulated as well. For example, a 1"-thick ceramic Kamado grill will withstand the temps better than a thin steel grill."

Of course, grilling during summer is going to make it easier and faster to bring your grill up to temp. But on a cold day, opening the lid to check on the meat (or add fuel) means it takes longer for your gas or charcoal grill to heat up. In turn, it also means that cooking times will be longer.