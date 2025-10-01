How Long It Takes For Your Charcoal Grill To Heat Up

Cooking and grilling can look like similar disciplines to culinary newbies. However, those who've had their feet held to the fire, or rather those who've put the coals to the fire, know that it's a completely different ball game. Whether you're prepping burgers, chicken, or grilled veggies, knowing how long it takes for a charcoal grill to heat up can make or break your meal, and it's not as simple as flipping a switch. Heck sometimes it's hard to even know if you have enough charcoal to begin with.

Charcoal grills are different from gas ones that fire up with the push of a button because charcoal grills need time to build steady, even heat. On average, you'll need to wait 15 to 20 minutes for the coals to be ready — a little longer if you're not using a chimney starter. During that time, the coals will go from black and smoky to glowing red with a light layer of ash.

Once they hit that point, your grill is primed and ready to cook. That short wait can mean the difference between beautifully grilled food and an undercooked mess. So if you've ever rushed your grilling and ended up with uneven results, giving your charcoal more time to settle is the first step to better barbecuing.