Hidden Gem Wineries In California You Need To Visit

Wine seems simple. Grapes go in, wine comes out. But it's way more complex than it looks, and you'd be shocked to learn how many grapes it takes to make a bottle of wine. For most people, the hardest part isn't drinking wine (that's actually relatively easy), it's knowing where to start: what style you'll like, which wine to pair with your food, what's actually worth opening, and what to do if it's not what you expected. And yes, there is a right way to send a bottle of wine back without being a jerk.

Even if you don't know much about wine yet — maybe you're still asking your local wine shop owner what wine to buy — there's still plenty of value in exploring California's wine scene. There's much more to the Golden State's wineries beyond the obvious names everyone already knows. California isn't just Napa; it's huge, diverse, and packed with smaller wineries quietly making world-class bottles without spending millions on marketing.

So, we asked three experts — Nikki Djafarian, sommelier at Kettner Exchange; Matthew J. Kaner, sommelier and wine consultant; and Chris Lucchese, the sommelier at LA's Wife and the Somm — to tell us which hidden gem wineries people should have on their radar. Find them now, before they become the big names everyone suddenly claims they always knew about.