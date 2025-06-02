You Can Make Wine At Home — But Should You?

In theory, wine isn't a complicated drink: It's fermented grape juice, after all. But the idea of actually making your own wine can still feel intimidating, and we surely don't need to tell you that randomly letting grape juice ferment is not an ideal wine-making strategy. That said, if you've recently had your "wine awakening" (and if you're slightly more scrupulous than letting grape juice sit outside), it's worth making homemade wine.

For advice, we interviewed Ian Bearup, the head winemaker at Millbrook Vineyards & Winery, located in the Hudson River region in New York state. According to Bearup, the satisfaction of tasting wine you made yourself is always worth the effort: "Wine made at home, much like growing your own food, just tastes better because you made it. It is something to be proud of and will get better with every new batch."

Bearup went on to explain that a good home winemaking kit should have all the tools you'll need. These kits typically come with grape juice from a specific wine varietal (merlot, chardonnay, or pinot noir, for example), along with all the chemistry equipment needed to ferment that grape juice (funnels, containers, tubes, airlocks, and corks). After you've got the hang of it, Bearup encourages amateur vintners to get more creative. "Once you have made a few of these with the provided juice, you can begin searching out local grapes," he told us.