Why Most Wine Doesn't Actually Need To Be Aged

Vince Vidrine told The Takeout that the best way to know if a wine should be aged is to taste it, although this may not be practical if you don't have access to a nearby winery with a tasting room. You aren't going to be aging it after uncorking, after all, since an opened bottle of wine will last less than a week in the fridge. Your second line of defense defaults to knowing something about the different varieties.

Vidrine advised that Gamay Noir, Pinot Noir, and Cincault typically require less aging, while Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, and Tempranillo are better with a longer time in the bottle. Pinot Noirs, he noted, might take "10 to 15 years" to hit their peak, while Cabernet Sauvignons could require two to three decades. If you're contemplating a particular bottle and are unsure of the time frame, you can always look up the reviews. Oftentimes these will include guidelines for consuming the wine.

If you do feel your wine needs aging, you should be able to buy a wine fridge for under $500 to keep it at the optimum temperature and humidity. In lieu of this amenity, Vidrine suggested that you could store the wine in the basement, or "in a closet with insulation like blankets." One other option he mentioned, however, is checking into commercial wine storage. "These facilities tend to create communities of wine lovers too, which can be a fun way to meet other interested people," he said.