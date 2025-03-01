Why Most Wine Doesn't Actually Need To Be Aged
One of the obstacles faced by the would-be wine connoisseur may be the idea that they need to sink big bucks into the perfect setup for well-aged wines. Unless you have pretty specific wine preferences, though, this is unlikely to be the case. "Not all wines need to be or should be aged," cccording to Vince Vidrine, the head winemaker at Cowhorn Vineyard & Garden. He went on to explain that aging involves oxidization that can transform the way the wine molecules feel in your mouth, but said that a number of wines, including most rosés, many whites, and quite a few reds, "are brighter and more vibrant within the first year or so that they are produced, and are probably the best version of themselves when drunk young."
It is true that some other wines, typically red ones, can do with a few years under their belt. "With five or more years of subtle oxidation, those drying, astringent-feeling molecules will bond together and produce more lush textures and softer features," Vidrine told us. Even with varieties that need aging, however, it's a common wine myth that you need to put in all the work yourself. Many wines are sold ready to drink as they may be released several years after being bottled.
What wines might need aging (and the best way to do it)
Vince Vidrine told The Takeout that the best way to know if a wine should be aged is to taste it, although this may not be practical if you don't have access to a nearby winery with a tasting room. You aren't going to be aging it after uncorking, after all, since an opened bottle of wine will last less than a week in the fridge. Your second line of defense defaults to knowing something about the different varieties.
Vidrine advised that Gamay Noir, Pinot Noir, and Cincault typically require less aging, while Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, and Tempranillo are better with a longer time in the bottle. Pinot Noirs, he noted, might take "10 to 15 years" to hit their peak, while Cabernet Sauvignons could require two to three decades. If you're contemplating a particular bottle and are unsure of the time frame, you can always look up the reviews. Oftentimes these will include guidelines for consuming the wine.
If you do feel your wine needs aging, you should be able to buy a wine fridge for under $500 to keep it at the optimum temperature and humidity. In lieu of this amenity, Vidrine suggested that you could store the wine in the basement, or "in a closet with insulation like blankets." One other option he mentioned, however, is checking into commercial wine storage. "These facilities tend to create communities of wine lovers too, which can be a fun way to meet other interested people," he said.