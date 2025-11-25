Costco Shoppers Are Skipping Danish Cookie Tins This Holiday For One Big Reason

The tin art incident may not deter everyone from getting their annual Danish butter cookie fix, with one Reddit user pointing out, "Nobody looks that close. Especially when they're after the cookies." But, clearly, some people do indeed look that close — and many are upset. Some are unhappy about the idea of artificial intelligence displacing jobs, believing that, if Kelsen did use AI, the decision was made to avoid paying a professional artist. Another concern was about the company's willingness to cut corners; would saving money on art trickle into using cheaper methods to make the cookies themselves?

It's important to reiterate that, as of now, these AI allegations are only alleged. Neither Kelsen nor Costco appear to have addressed the issue yet, and it's unclear if the companies plan to in the future. After all, the cookie company has long taken pride in their tin designs. Kelsen's website states, "Designer tins is a business area that Kelsen has always been known for. Every year we bring out new designs and we take pride in the fact that many of our previous designer tins have become collector's items." And in all fairness, not all tins appear to be controversial — a mistake-free set of Kelsen cookie tins is pictured on Costco's website.

So, are you team cookie (and planing to grab them regardless) or team tin? I suppose the sales numbers will speak for themselves. If you're unsure where you stand though, here's a novel idea: make a batch of your own butter cookies (using the best butter brand, of course) and package them in an old blue Danish cookie tin yourself. You know you have one lying around (or at least, your grandma does).