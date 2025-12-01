Here's The Cut Of The Pig That Your Christmas Ham Comes From

The holidays are afoot, which means Christmas ham will be gracing many a table. That salty and delicious meat is obviously pork, but you may not have thought too much about which part of the pig it comes from. (It's okay.) If the bone-in version wasn't a clue to you meat sleuths, the truth is that the ham is cut from a pig's hind leg. But there are multiple varieties of ham, many of which you're probably familiar with, thanks to the deli.

When considering which cut of ham to buy at the store, you'll likely see black forest ham, honey cured, country, tasso, and more. Fresh ham is also a thing; just an uncured, raw cut of pork meant to be cooked for whichever purpose you like. The ham served at Christmas is almost always the cured and cooked version. Speaking of, some versions of cured ham — like the kind that go on your sandwiches — include ingredients like nitrates to preserve the deli meat (though high quality versions of ham like prosciutto generally do not). Still, all of them come from the leg of the pig.