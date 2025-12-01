Double The Amount Of Lime Juice You Get With These Clever Knife Cuts

Beyond just the way you cut into your limes, Ann Ziata noted other simple strategies to extract the most liquid from your limes, most of which come into play during the preparation process. "Always roll the lime first to help loosen its fibers," the chef advised. This rolling technique to easily get more juice is also frequently used for lemons, as they (and other citrus fruits like them) have very similar internal membranes that the quick and easy step can help loosen.

You also want to make sure the fruit is at room temperature. Ziata explained, "Room temperature limes will yield more juice than ones straight from the fridge, so let them sit out on the counter while you do the rest of your prep."

However, if you really want as much lime juice as possible, further lacerations into the fruit are likely the way to go. While lemons can often benefit from being squeezed with tongs, the best instrument to get more juice out of limes is a paring knife. "Cut the lime lengthwise into halves or quarters, and then use the tip of a paring knife to score through the pith before juicing," Ziata instructed, "This does add an extra step, but it is effective in breaking down the fibers to allow for more juice to be released."