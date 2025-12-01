Double The Amount Of Lime Juice You Get With These Clever Knife Cuts
Juicing citrus fruit can be done in several different ways, but if you don't have your hands on one of the many great fruit juicers on the market today, cutting them up and squeezing might just be the easiest. However, when it comes to limes in particular, how you go about the old-fashioned way of obtaining their juices can actually make a world of difference. Slicing the fruit into cheeks rather than wedges — which is done by cutting around the core rather than directly into it — results in more juice when you squeeze it out, making it a must-try strategy for anyone looking for that burst of citrus flavor.
Chef Ann Ziata at the Institute of Culinary Education's New York City campus agreed. She told The Takeout that this technique works well for citrus fruit in general, but limes, in particular, benefit from it the most. "The core of the lime is a very fibrous central pith that will keep juice trapped inside. Removing the central pith allows more juice to escape," Ziata shared. "Limes have a smaller and stronger central pith than oranges and lemons, so you can keep the cut-in-half-and-squeeze methods for [oranges and lemons] and other larger or more oval citrus fruits."
Other ways to maximize the amount of juice you get from a lime
Beyond just the way you cut into your limes, Ann Ziata noted other simple strategies to extract the most liquid from your limes, most of which come into play during the preparation process. "Always roll the lime first to help loosen its fibers," the chef advised. This rolling technique to easily get more juice is also frequently used for lemons, as they (and other citrus fruits like them) have very similar internal membranes that the quick and easy step can help loosen.
You also want to make sure the fruit is at room temperature. Ziata explained, "Room temperature limes will yield more juice than ones straight from the fridge, so let them sit out on the counter while you do the rest of your prep."
However, if you really want as much lime juice as possible, further lacerations into the fruit are likely the way to go. While lemons can often benefit from being squeezed with tongs, the best instrument to get more juice out of limes is a paring knife. "Cut the lime lengthwise into halves or quarters, and then use the tip of a paring knife to score through the pith before juicing," Ziata instructed, "This does add an extra step, but it is effective in breaking down the fibers to allow for more juice to be released."