Elevate BBQ Sauce From Simple To Smoky With Just A Dash Of This Seasoning
Of all the many great sauces in the world to enjoy, BBQ sauce stands out as among the most versatile and delicious. While some store-bought renditions of BBQ sauce stand out more than others, the genre can elevate many of your favorite dishes and is a great ingredient to keep on hand for whenever the occasion arises. However, when it comes to making it at home, although a standard BBQ sauce recipe includes ketchup, water, brown sugar, and vinegar, there are certain ingredients you'll want to include to craft the ideal taste and texture — especially if you're seeking a sauce with smokiness to it. One such ingredient is authentic paprika, a seasoning that champion barbecue chef Melissa Cookston — who recently authored a cookbook titled "Fanning The Flames" — considers crucial to making a high-end smoky BBQ sauce.
Now, one thing that Cookston is quick to note when suggesting paprika in your BBQ sauce recipe is to use real Hungarian paprika, in particular, to obtain the best results. "The difference between high-quality Hungarian paprika and grocery store 'paprika' is night and day," the barbecue master explained. "Using good-quality smoked paprika can help emphasize the smokiness in BBQ and is integral to my cooking." As Cookston alluded to, Hungarian paprika may be difficult to find at an American grocery store, but it is readily available on Amazon and can make a major difference in your homemade sauce.
Other ways to make homemade BBQ sauce taste smoky
Now, while Hungarian paprika grants many recipes a rich flavor, there are a handful of other ingredients you can use to provide a similarly sweet, spicy, and smoky quality in your BBQ sauce if you don't have the special spice on hand. For Cookston, a close second for smoky BBQ sauce is actually smoked peppercorn — an ingredient that the "Barbecue Showdown" judge has her own unique way of making. "I like to smoke black peppercorns, usually soaked in bourbon for a few days before smoking," Cookston revealed. "Keep the smoked peppercorns in an airtight jar and grind as needed. It really adds a nice flavor point to almost any dish."
Another ingredient of note for BBQ sauce is smoked salt. While Bobby Flay likes to use smoked salt to elevate his steaks, Cookston noted that the unique additive can also work wonders for the flavor profile of your favorite homemade dipping sauce. However, the barbecue master did note that the strong ingredient should be used in moderation.
These aren't the only options for giving BBQ sauce a natural-tasting smokiness, but there are some that unfortunately fall short in this role. For example, liquid smoke, despite being a popular ingredient among BBQ fans, is one you should avoid in this instance. "It stands out as an artificial flavor," Cookston warned.