Elevate BBQ Sauce From Simple To Smoky With Just A Dash Of This Seasoning

Of all the many great sauces in the world to enjoy, BBQ sauce stands out as among the most versatile and delicious. While some store-bought renditions of BBQ sauce stand out more than others, the genre can elevate many of your favorite dishes and is a great ingredient to keep on hand for whenever the occasion arises. However, when it comes to making it at home, although a standard BBQ sauce recipe includes ketchup, water, brown sugar, and vinegar, there are certain ingredients you'll want to include to craft the ideal taste and texture — especially if you're seeking a sauce with smokiness to it. One such ingredient is authentic paprika, a seasoning that champion barbecue chef Melissa Cookston — who recently authored a cookbook titled "Fanning The Flames" — considers crucial to making a high-end smoky BBQ sauce.

Now, one thing that Cookston is quick to note when suggesting paprika in your BBQ sauce recipe is to use real Hungarian paprika, in particular, to obtain the best results. "The difference between high-quality Hungarian paprika and grocery store 'paprika' is night and day," the barbecue master explained. "Using good-quality smoked paprika can help emphasize the smokiness in BBQ and is integral to my cooking." As Cookston alluded to, Hungarian paprika may be difficult to find at an American grocery store, but it is readily available on Amazon and can make a major difference in your homemade sauce.