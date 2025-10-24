Elevate Your Steak Like Bobby Flay With This Simple Ingredient

Like all chefs, Bobby Flay has go-to ingredients that he keeps within easy reach in the kitchen. One of them, as shared with Misfits Market, Flay says is smoked flaked sea salt, which he uses on his steaks. (If you're wondering what his favorite cut is when cooking for guests – it's skirt steak.)

Flaky salt is the best type of finishing salt for steak due to the crunchy bite and flavor that doesn't overpower the meat. Taking that a notch higher by using smoked salt provides the same salinity and texture, while also giving steak a smoky grilled flavor. Flay suggested it as a great final touch, for instance, on a steak cooked in a pan that's been basted with butter. It's also an easy, handy option when you can't grill outside, don't want to spend time doing it, or don't have a grill.

Sprinkle on the smoked salt right before serving after the steak has had time to rest. This maintains the salt's crunch by keeping it from melting too fast. Also be careful about how much you use so the steak isn't too salty or smoky.