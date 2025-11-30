The Old-School Grocery Chain Store Your Great-Grandma Shopped At Is Now Just A Memory

Few buildings represent the modern world quite like a supermarket. Thanks to globalization and advanced logistics, we can now find almost every type of food imaginable under one roof, year-round. There's a reason why former Russian president Boris Yeltsin was pictured getting his mind blown at a random grocery store in Texas — if you're not used to it, such abundance is almost inconceivable. Stores like A&P, the grocery chain your great-grandma may have shopped at, have vanished, overtaken by the modern, more efficient supermarkets we know today.

A&P started life as the Great American Tea Company, which was founded in 1859 by George Gilman and George Huntington Hartford. After enjoying a great deal of success, the company was renamed The Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company. Hartford's son, John, opened the first A&P Economy Store in Jersey City, New Jersey, in 1912 — a no-frills grocery store that sold only a small selection of food products at very low prices. The lack of a delivery option, which was standard for grocery stores at the time, and the presence of only a single employee helped cut prices further.

Business boomed to the point where A&P expanded its product options and even bought wholesalers outright. As you can imagine, this was terrible for mom-and-pop grocery stores, which couldn't afford to keep up with A&P and folded. But it was terrific for A&P — and for an American public willing to spend money after the end of the Depression.