JFK's Last Meal Was Unexpectedly Simple

November 22, 1963, is a historic day for the United States, as the assassination of the late President John F. Kennedy happened on this day; altering the course of American history forever. Hours before the shocking event in Fort Worth, Texas, JFK was going about his day as per usual, which involved enjoying his typical breakfast, not knowing it would be his last. While preparing for another round of public appearances, the political leader ordered a very simple meal. Based on the account of Marvin Love, the waiter who served the food, Kennedy did not order anything fancy that day.

"The president's breakfast was ordered by his valet which told us that he would want five minute egg, boiled, crisp bacon, orange juice fresh, coffee with hot milk. He wanted hot milk with preference to cream. Toast with butter on the side, and he particularly wanted orange marmalade," Love was quoted as saying (via Tasting History). Although by today's standards, all the items on the meal might be considered plain, it is worth noting how JFK seemed very particular about how each food should be prepared. He preferred freshly squeezed orange juice, soft-boiled eggs, and no-mess, oven-cooked bacon instead of fried. We learned about the latter through his wife, former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, who once informed their family's private chef Tanya Herbst that JFK could not eat anything fried, so his bacon should only ever be oven-broiled to crisp perfection.