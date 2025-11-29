JFK's Last Meal Was Unexpectedly Simple
November 22, 1963, is a historic day for the United States, as the assassination of the late President John F. Kennedy happened on this day; altering the course of American history forever. Hours before the shocking event in Fort Worth, Texas, JFK was going about his day as per usual, which involved enjoying his typical breakfast, not knowing it would be his last. While preparing for another round of public appearances, the political leader ordered a very simple meal. Based on the account of Marvin Love, the waiter who served the food, Kennedy did not order anything fancy that day.
"The president's breakfast was ordered by his valet which told us that he would want five minute egg, boiled, crisp bacon, orange juice fresh, coffee with hot milk. He wanted hot milk with preference to cream. Toast with butter on the side, and he particularly wanted orange marmalade," Love was quoted as saying (via Tasting History). Although by today's standards, all the items on the meal might be considered plain, it is worth noting how JFK seemed very particular about how each food should be prepared. He preferred freshly squeezed orange juice, soft-boiled eggs, and no-mess, oven-cooked bacon instead of fried. We learned about the latter through his wife, former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, who once informed their family's private chef Tanya Herbst that JFK could not eat anything fried, so his bacon should only ever be oven-broiled to crisp perfection.
Beyond simplicity, JFK's final breakfast was healthy
It's noteworthy that JFK's final meal was both healthy and practical. The meal consisted of basic ingredients found in almost every American household, and they were prepared in ways that would bring out their natural flavor as well as preserve their nutritional value. Soft-boiled eggs have fewer calories and less fat than fried eggs. The same is true for oven-cooked bacon. It has less grease since it's not fried in hot oil and its crisp texture does not have that heaviness associated with fried foods. The rest of the meal is just as healthy and satisfying. Freshly squeezed orange juice is a good source of vitamin C, folate, and fiber, which are all beneficial to one's physical health. Meanwhile, by opting for hot milk over cream, the late president was getting more calcium from his coffee and less fat.
From a nutritional standpoint, Kennedy's last meal was pretty solid for breakfast. It had everything the body needs to start a long day. The best part is that everything was easy to prepare, since nothing required complicated techniques or ingredients. You don't need to head to fast food chains that serve breakfast all day to get a taste of JFK's final food platter. Even novice cooks can prepare them with ease and confidence at home. That's the beauty of having a breakfast routine that is simple, balanced, and familiar to every American.