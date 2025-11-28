How To Slice Bread Like You Work At A Sandwich Shop

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although sandwiches are one of the world's most popular homemade meals, we often aspire to make them taste as good at home as they do at restaurants. When exploring the great chains that excel in Italian subs, one sneakily important factor in a sandwich's quality is how it is masterfully cut. Of all the techniques that make sandwiches better, slicing your bread correctly improves the bread-to-filling ratio of each bite you take, offering a more enjoyable experience. A restaurant-quality knife can make or break this technique.

We spoke to self-taught chef and content creator Owen Han, who has mastered the deli-style creations and shared this expertise in his book, "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich." He revealed that using a serrated knife is an absolute must when making the aforementioned perfect sandwich. "Look for a harp serrated bread knife since it will grip the crust without crushing the crumb," Han said. "From there, a simple sawing motion with minimal pressure (avoid squashing!) always works well. Cut atop a cutting board to avoid any slippage."