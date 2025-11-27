This Cheese-To-Bread Ratio Gives You A Perfectly Gooey Grilled Cheese Without Going Overboard

Grilled cheese is a simple meal that just about anybody can make at home, but certain variables can make-or-break its flavor and texture. While we can debate over whether grilled cheese should be made with butter or mayo, the real question is the proper bread-to-cheese ratio needed for perfectly gooey, tasty results. Finding this balance can challenge even the most experienced chefs – Gordon Ramsay has received pushback for his failure to create a gooey and delectable grilled cheese.

To learn how to make the ultimate grilled cheese with the right cheese-to-bread ratio, The Takeout turned to Josh Archibald, executive chef of culinary development at the Tillamook County Creamery Association. "The best cheese-to-bread ratio for grilled cheese is all about balance," he said. "I like using two slices each of Tillamook medium and sharp cheddar between two slices of thick bread, giving the sandwich a rich, classic cheddar flavor while maintaining the perfect melt and structure."