This Cheese-To-Bread Ratio Gives You A Perfectly Gooey Grilled Cheese Without Going Overboard
Grilled cheese is a simple meal that just about anybody can make at home, but certain variables can make-or-break its flavor and texture. While we can debate over whether grilled cheese should be made with butter or mayo, the real question is the proper bread-to-cheese ratio needed for perfectly gooey, tasty results. Finding this balance can challenge even the most experienced chefs – Gordon Ramsay has received pushback for his failure to create a gooey and delectable grilled cheese.
To learn how to make the ultimate grilled cheese with the right cheese-to-bread ratio, The Takeout turned to Josh Archibald, executive chef of culinary development at the Tillamook County Creamery Association. "The best cheese-to-bread ratio for grilled cheese is all about balance," he said. "I like using two slices each of Tillamook medium and sharp cheddar between two slices of thick bread, giving the sandwich a rich, classic cheddar flavor while maintaining the perfect melt and structure."
How ingredients impact your grilled cheese's gooeyness
While many may disagree with using cheddar and instead opt for one of these cheeses for a perfectly melty sandwich, Chef Josh Archibald explained that your cheese choice can massively impact the delicate balance of bread and cheese. He noted that, when used properly, certain cheeses can create an even better, more consistent melt. "Cheeses that melt easily, like medium and sharp cheddar, Monterey Jack, or whole milk mozzarella, allow you to layer generously without compromising the sandwich," Archibald said. He then praised the latter two cheeses even further, stating, "If you're going for a bigger, gooier cheese pull, add Monterey Jack or whole milk mozzarella to the mix."
Bread choice also plays a role in making any great sandwich, and grilled cheese is no different. Luckily, Archibald agrees with our long-held assertion that using two slices of high-quality sourdough is the best bet for grilled cheese, noting that this type of bread provides the structure the gooey sandwich desperately needs. Softer breads may become soggy if overloaded, Archibald warned, impacting the cheese-to-bread ratio and creating a mushy sandwich. "I'm partial to thick-sliced sourdough toasted to golden perfection."