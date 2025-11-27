Why Cold Brew Concentrate Is The Best Choice For Java Cocktails

The espresso martini might have had its moment in the sun, but the cocktail that defined the early 2020s has remained a staple on most cocktail lists. There's a good reason for that, of course. Liquor and coffee go together like bread and butter, albeit with a hell of a lot more punch. When you're mixing cocktails at home, though, it can be hard to find the right coffee for the job. Well, according to U.S. Barista Champion and co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab, Andrea Allen, the answer is as simple as cold brew concentrate.

The last thing you want to do is water down your cocktail; and, even if you're lucky enough to have an at-home espresso machine, warming a cocktail up with a hot shot is only appropriate if you're making the historically cozy Irish coffee. While you can absolutely use instant coffee to great effect in espresso martinis and other boozy coffee concoctions, you need to find really good quality freeze dried beans and have the foresight to cool the prepped liquid ahead of time.

Solving for all of it, Allen explains, "A concentrated cold brew allows for a smaller amount of volume to create coffee flavor." This is the same logic behind using an instant coffee with just a little water — but it allows you to skip a few steps, as cold brew concentrate is (obviously) already cold, and intensely flavored. Allen also points out that concentrated ingredients are versatile in cocktails. They allow you to impart a lot of flavor and make precise adjustments while keeping a drink short, as they don't water it down. This is the logic behind bar cart staples like grenadine, bitters, and sugar syrups; and it applies to coffee, too.