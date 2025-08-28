How Long To Steep Your Cold Brew For The Best Flavor

Cold brew has been my go-to method for brewing coffee since my coffee maker broke. It's low-tech, but I love the smooth, high-test results. But there's a little more nuance to cold brew, as coffee pro Andrea Allen explains.

Allen is the co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab. She also took the top prize in the 2020 U.S. Barista Championship, and was a runner-up for the World Championship the year after. According to Allen, time is one of the most important factors.

There's a reason why you can't just leave coffee in cold water for a few minutes and come back to a perfect brew. "When using cold water to brew coffee, the length of time needs to extend to ensure proper extraction (or brewing)," she tells The Takeout. "6-8 hours would be a minimum time, depending on the coffee."

If you want a stronger flavor, wait longer. "Brewing it longer just extracts more of the potential dissolvable solids, creating more robust flavor," says Allen. If you prefer your cold brew black, she recommends six hours — but if you plan to dilute your cold brew with lemonade, water, or milk, bump the time up to 12 hours. But she doesn't recommend waiting much longer than that. "Once you get to the strength at around 12 hours that's about the strength you usually want for a concentrate," she explains. "Beyond that, it won't really get 'stronger,' it will just get more bitter."