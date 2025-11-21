This California Restaurant Closed After A Viral Video Had Viewers Calling The Health Inspector

When most of us go out to eat in a restaurant, we expect to enjoy tasty food, pleasant service, and a clean atmosphere. At the very least, we trust that what we're paying to eat will have been handled in a sanitary way. Unfortunately, fans of Pho Love in Milpitas, California will have to grapple with the fact the eatery (rated a very good 4.9 stars on Google) has temporarily closed due to a viral video showing an employee grossly handling food. It appears that someone stationed on top of the roof of an adjoining building filmed said employee throwing large slabs of frozen ribs onto pieces of cardboard which were sitting on the pavement, apparently in an effort to separate the meat into smaller pieces.

As the person continuously drops the ribs, they slip and slide off the cardboard onto the filthy, damp concrete, hitting the person's shoes, and a yellow mop bucket near the open back door. Various piles of garbage are also in close proximity to the activity. As the ribs break apart, the employee tosses them into a cardboard box, which the viewer assumes will be taken into the restaurant for food preparation.

As of this writing, Pho Love has temporarily closed, posting a sign on its door that reads, "We're very sorry our customers (sic), we have to close today due to an issue involving one of our employees." The Santa Clara County Department of Public Health was quickly notified of the video and swiftly moved in for a full investigation. The eatery specializes in Vietnamese favorites like bahn mi sandwiches and pho soup, one of the best comfort foods.