This California Restaurant Closed After A Viral Video Had Viewers Calling The Health Inspector
When most of us go out to eat in a restaurant, we expect to enjoy tasty food, pleasant service, and a clean atmosphere. At the very least, we trust that what we're paying to eat will have been handled in a sanitary way. Unfortunately, fans of Pho Love in Milpitas, California will have to grapple with the fact the eatery (rated a very good 4.9 stars on Google) has temporarily closed due to a viral video showing an employee grossly handling food. It appears that someone stationed on top of the roof of an adjoining building filmed said employee throwing large slabs of frozen ribs onto pieces of cardboard which were sitting on the pavement, apparently in an effort to separate the meat into smaller pieces.
As the person continuously drops the ribs, they slip and slide off the cardboard onto the filthy, damp concrete, hitting the person's shoes, and a yellow mop bucket near the open back door. Various piles of garbage are also in close proximity to the activity. As the ribs break apart, the employee tosses them into a cardboard box, which the viewer assumes will be taken into the restaurant for food preparation.
As of this writing, Pho Love has temporarily closed, posting a sign on its door that reads, "We're very sorry our customers (sic), we have to close today due to an issue involving one of our employees." The Santa Clara County Department of Public Health was quickly notified of the video and swiftly moved in for a full investigation. The eatery specializes in Vietnamese favorites like bahn mi sandwiches and pho soup, one of the best comfort foods.
Restaurant health regulations are serious business
California health and safety codes for food retailers are extensive, and for good reason. They are put in place and strictly enforced to avoid injury to employees and customers as well as foodborne illness due to mishandling ingredients (like dragging your beef ribs across the dirty ground). One specific sanitation requirement that alludes to a restaurant's floors states, "The floors of all rooms in which food or drink is stored, prepared or served, or in which utensils are washed, shall be of such construction as to be easily cleaned, shall be kept clean and in good repair." Considering the outdoor area was used in the case of Pho Love for food preparation, this was a clear violation. Perhaps the ribs should have been defrosted first, the right way, and then split apart inside the kitchen.
After the Santa Clara County Health Department conducted its investigation, it was discovered the restaurant's troubles didn't stop at the back parking lot, but continued inside. The health department released a statement saying, " While addressing the violation related to the rib incident, inspectors found major violations, including a cockroach infestation and a lack of ability to properly sanitize utensils and equipment. The facility was also cited for failing to follow proper food safety knowledge regarding the handling of the frozen rib incident," via NBC Bay Area. Pho Love will have the opportunity to open again if it correct its citations in a timely manner, but earning the public's trust again may be the larger hurdle to overcome.