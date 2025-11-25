The Kirkland Signature Brand Lunch Meat Costco Customers Regret Buying

Costco's in-house brand, Kirkland Signature, usually delivers products that customers love, like the best pesto you've ever tasted or extra virgin olive oil for an unbelievable price — but that's not always the case. Sometimes the brand releases products that flop with customers, like Kirkland's failed version of boxed mac and cheese or that time Costco launched a beer that customers hated. Shoppers won't find those two products on Costco shelves at all, but there is something lingering in the deli section you might want to avoid: a type of lunch meat that has been generating a bit of online chatter.

Customers say you should avoid buying Kirkland Signature's oven-roasted, pre-sliced turkey breast lunch meat from the deli at Costco, and there's more than one reason. Redditors say it's slimy straight out of the package, with a strange film on the meat that they find unpleasant. Customers also say the pre-sliced turkey deli meat is difficult to pull out of the package. It tears instead of flaking off the stack in one uniform slice, turning your lunchtime sandwich into a bit of a mess.

Some have also pointed out the deli meat has a weird texture that's too uniform and smoother than what they expect from sliced turkey — especially because some people say this is one Costco Kirkland Signature food that doesn't taste like it used to. Folks that have purchased this product before said it used to "taste and feel like turkey actually cut off your Thanksgiving turkey" rather than "basic deli meat" (via Reddit).