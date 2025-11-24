The Easy Flour Trick You Can Perform At Home For Bakery-Level Dough

Whether you use it to roast cuts of meat or bake loaves of bread, your oven has likely been a dependable companion on your kitchen journey. But you may not know that the oven can also upgrade your ingredients at almost every stage of the cooking process. You can enhance your oatmeal by toasting your oats for a richer, nuttier flavor; you can toast spices on the stovetop for bolder seasoning profiles; and, according to Chuck Hayworth, private chef at The Resort Chef, toasting your flour is a great way to upgrade your baking.

"It adds a slight nutty flavor to baked goods of all types," said Hayworth. Just as browning butter results in a deeper, more complex flavor, so too does browning your flour. It may even give you a leg up over your local bakery. As Hayworth said, "Because of bulk bakery production schedules, most do not toast the flour they use, from my experience." Toasting your flour can be a great idea for dishes that require a roux — or a mix of fat and flour used as a thickening agent for sauces and stews — as well as baked goods like bread and cookies. Hayworth also suggested toasting your flour for savory Southern stews like jambalaya, and adding a bit to brown bread recipes, where he uses rye flour for a deliciously chewy texture.