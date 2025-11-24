Chef Boyardee Transforms Into Savory Muffins With One Genius Move

As the famous ad says, oh boy oh boy, Chef Boyardee. This brand of canned pasta products with flavors like meaty ravioli, lasagna, and spaghetti and meatballs is a childhood nostalgia food for some and a favorite struggle meal for others. Either way, it's an easy way to heat up a hot dinner in only a few minutes. Regardless of what you think the best variety Chef Boyardee is, have you ever thought of using Chef Boyardee as an ingredient rather than a meal in itself? To give an especially tasty example of doing this, baking Chef Boyardee pasta in muffin tins with a little extra cheese can make hot, savory, individual-sized spaghetti muffins.

There are a few things you'll need to bear in mind when making Chef Boyardee muffins. The first is that not all varieties of the canned pasta will work for this "muffin hack." While spaghetti is a hit and the lasagna noodles can potentially work as well, the company's famous ravioli doesn't fit into the muffin tins in the right way for the dish to come together. You'll also need to drain the pasta before adding it into the muffin tins; the tomato sauce flavor will still be there through the light coating on the noodles, but draining keeps the muffins from turning soupy. Add in four beaten eggs, fill the greased muffin tray with the mix, top with parmesan cheese, and bake for fifteen minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Serve hot out of the oven, and enjoy.