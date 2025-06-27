The Unhealthiest Canned Pastas You Should Avoid At All Costs
Let's get this out of the way — canned pasta is probably never going to be as healthy (or as tasty) as your mom's homemade spaghetti. Still, because of its undeniably convenient qualities, most of us have probably picked up a can or two of processed pasta without thinking too much about it.
Though it's totally fine to chow down on a bowl or two of canned pasta every now and again, doing so too often could mean trouble for your health. As you may already know, most Americans eat too much salt, and the regular consumption of processed food options such as canned pasta only makes matters worse. But it isn't just the sodium that poses a threat to your health. Other components, including added sugar and various additives, often make an appearance in canned pasta, making this easy-to-grab meal one of the canned food options you should absolutely avoid at all costs.
Worried? Don't be. We rounded up some of the unhealthiest canned pasta options on store shelves in an effort to help you navigate the tricky waters of canned, heavily processed food. We're breaking down the ingredients and highlighting some of the most concerning nutrition facts per can so you can make the best decisions possible for your health and wellness. Join us as we unveil the unhealthiest canned pastas on store shelves.
Great Value Pasta Rings & Meatballs in Tomato Sauce
The American Heart Association recommends that most people consume no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day, with the preferred daily limit being no more than 1,500 milligrams. It should come as no surprise, then, that Great Value Pasta Rings & Meatballs in Tomato Sauce isn't going to do you any favors in achieving this goal. At a whopping 1,050 milligrams per can, consuming this canned pasta could have you inching closer to your daily sodium limit in just a bowl or two.
At the time of writing, Great Value Pasta Rings & Meatballs in Tomato Sauce costs less than $1 per 15-ounce can, which, like many of the options on this list, is quite the bargain. Regardless, this pick is not only loaded with sodium but features other concerning nutritional aspects of note, including high sugar content. Yes, believe it or not, Great Value Pasta Rings & Meatballs in Tomato Sauce contains added sugar — and lots of it, at 10 grams per can. For reference, that's roughly the same amount of sugar you'd consume in a Dum-Dums lollipop. There's even high fructose corn syrup in the mix, which is a controversial sweetener that's been linked to an increased risk of obesity and health issues such as fatty liver disease and type 2 diabetes when consumed in excess.
Great Value Macaroni in Tomato & Beef Sauce
Another Walmart contender sporting less-than-stellar nutritional stats, the Great Value Macaroni in Tomato & Beef Sauce features tubular noodles drenched in a beefy, tomatoey, and very salty sauce. This 15-ounce can of pasta includes 1,230 milligrams of sodium per can, which is more than half of the maximum amount we're recommended to consume in an entire day.
Though Great Value Macaroni in Tomato & Beef Sauce doesn't quite feature as much added sugar as Great Value Pasta Rings & Meatballs in Tomato Sauce at 5 grams per can, it does still contain high fructose corn syrup, which can spell trouble for your health when consumed too often. Other additives, such as potassium chloride and modified food starch, also make their appearance in this Walmart-branded macaroni and beef option.
In case you decide to bite the bullet and purchase this unhealthy canned pasta for taste alone, think again. Customers state this is a poor excuse for macaroni and beef, citing minimal meat and too much tomato sauce as just a few of the reasons why Great Value Pasta Rings & Meatballs in Tomato Sauce may not even be worth its low price tag.
Chef Boyardee Overstuffed Beef Ravioli
A can of Chef Boyardee pasta likely conjures up cozy childhood memories of simpler times (and yes, Chef Boyardee is a real chef who is even thought to have cooked for an American president), but throwing it into your cart for old times' sake might prove a mistake. Granted, making your own version of ravioli isn't quite as simple as opening a can and dumping it into a bowl, but given the contents of this product, finding a worthy homemade ravioli recipe might just prove a better option.
Interestingly, Chef Boyardee Overstuffed Beef Ravioli prides itself in containing no artificial flavors and colors, or preservatives, but don't let the claims fool you — this isn't a healthy canned pasta grab. Expect a number of additives, including soybean oil, caramel color, and high fructose corn syrup. You can also find a helping of about 320 calories, 2.5 grams of saturated fat, 52 grams of carbohydrates, and 3 grams of added sugar in each can, alongside a whopping 1,350 milligrams of sodium. While a serving of Chef Boyardee Overstuffed Beef Ravioli will undoubtedly satisfy your appetite, this canned pasta is an additive-filled and extremely salty option you may wish to limit to only once or twice — or never — per week.
Great Value Spaghetti Rings in Tomato Sauce
Considering the fact that it doesn't contain meat, we thought that the Great Value Spaghetti Rings in Tomato Sauce may have drastically less sodium per can than Great Value Pasta Rings & Meatballs in Tomato Sauce, but alas, we were wrong. Sure, the 970 milligrams of sodium found in this canned pasta is indeed less than its meaty counterpart, but not by much. The amount of sodium contained in Great Value Spaghetti Rings in Tomato Sauce still consumes a hefty chunk of your daily recommended intake.
As for added sugar in Great Value Spaghetti Rings in Tomato Sauce, prepare to be floored. There's a whopping 18 grams of added sugar per can, which is more than you'll find in a McDonald's Baked Apple Pie. While these sorts of canned pasta products are often marketed towards children, we'd say it's best to steer clear — especially on a regular basis — given their ghastly sodium and sugar amounts.
Chef Boyardee Spaghetti & Meatballs
While it's not often you find spaghetti and meatballs already cooked and canned with minimal effort required, let's just say that Chef Boyardee Spaghetti & Meatballs isn't exactly mom's home cooking. Yes, customers generally enjoy this nostalgic canned meal, but as far as ingredients and general nutrition go, Chef Boyardee Spaghetti & Meatballs isn't exactly a stellar canned pasta product.
Like many other pasta products on this list, this can of spaghetti and meatballs is very high in sodium. Expect as much as 1,240 milligrams per 14.5-ounce can, which is over half of your daily recommended intake. Each can also contains 410 calories, 6 grams of saturated fat, 49 grams of carbohydrates, and 8 grams of added sugar. Besides excessive sodium, you'll also encounter ingredients you won't typically find in your typical pot of homemade spaghetti. Additions such as soy protein concentrate, soybean oil, and high fructose corn syrup all make a cameo in this canned pasta.
Oh, and did we mention that the meatballs are partially made with mechanically separated chicken? This means the chicken used in the pasta was crammed into a sieve under high pressure to remove the bones from the meat and yield a smooth batter-like meat paste that acts as a key ingredient in the delicious Chef Boyardee meatballs.
Chef Boyardee Mac & Cheese
We're not sure we've ever had the pleasure of spotting canned macaroni and cheese on store shelves, making this Chef Boyardee Mac & Cheese option a unique pick. It's certainly convenient — and maybe even tasty, according to a few consumer reports — but this canned macaroni and cheese isn't exactly made up of the ingredients you'd expect. Here you'll find cheese flavor instead of real cheese, margarine instead of butter, and mono- and diglycerides. The latter are emulsifiers that can contain traces of trans fats, which, when consumed in high amounts, can lead to undesirable health outcomes.
Lastly, Chef Boyardee Mac & Cheese contains an appalling 1,590 milligrams of sodium per 15-ounce can and 5 grams of saturated fat. On a positive note, there are at least no added sugars or high fructose corn syrup in the mix, which is a breath of fresh air compared to many of the canned pasta options on this list. Still, it's worth thinking twice before consuming Chef Boyardee Mac & Cheese, especially if you're looking to limit your saturated fat and sodium intake.
SpaghettiOs Meatballs
SpaghettiOs Meatballs are certainly a fan favorite. Despite the big SpaghettiOs recall that pulled 15 million pounds of pasta from store shelves in 2010, this is still one brand that most people cherish with a child-like fondness. Despite its nostalgic appeal and slightly higher price point, SpaghettiOs Meatballs aren't much better for you than any other canned pasta product on this list.
Each 15.6-ounce can of SpaghettiOs Meatballs contains 380 calories, along with 2.5 grams of saturated fat, 53 grams of carbohydrates, and 9 grams of added sugar. And though SpaghettiOs Meatballs supposedly contain 20% of your daily vegetables per 1 cup, it doesn't negate the fact that it also contains 1,000 milligrams of sodium per can, which is nearly half of your recommended daily intake. Additives such as dextrose, high fructose corn syrup, and soy protein concentrate are also listed as some of its ingredients, making it an unwholesome canned pasta choice overall.
Annie's Organic Bernie O's
Annie's Organic Bernie O's isn't your typical canned pasta. It was created by, well, Annie, who is also behind the ever-popular Annie's Homegrown Mac and Cheese. Thanks to Annie's reputation for better-for-you ingredients, it might surprise you to find it a part of our unhealthiest canned pasta list. The good news is that Annie's Organic Bernie O's pasta doesn't feature the same lengthy list of additives as many other canned pasta products but instead focuses on wholesome components such as organic pasta, organic tomato paste, sea salt, and organic cheddar cheese.
So, what's the fuss? Sadly, a can of Annie's Organic Bernie O's contains 1,160 milligrams of sodium, 49 grams of carbohydrates, and 7 grams of added sugar, putting it on par with other canned pastas on the list despite its wholesome ingredients. Thus, while this Annie's pasta product is certainly a better pick than the average can of SpaghettiOs ingredients-wise, its sodium and sugar content still leave more to be desired.
Campbell's Chunky Chili Mac
Canned chili mac sounds like a simple, delicious, and nutritious way to get lunch on the table, right? Well, not quite. While Campbell's Chunky Chili Mac seems to leave most customers feeling satisfied, this 18.8-ounce canned pasta packs a wallop in the sodium category, containing nearly 75% of your recommended daily intake. You read that right — Campbell's Chunky Chili Mac contains 1,720 milligrams of sodium per can, making it the saltiest canned pasta on the list yet.
And that's not all. Expect it to contain all the usual additives found in canned pasta, including the likes of soy lecithin, caramel color, modified cornstarch, and maltodextrin. Our conclusion? Save Campbell's Chunky Chili Mac for a once-in-a-while indulgence, if at all. Given that consistent excessive salt intake is associated with an increased risk of health issues such as kidney disease, heart failure, and stomach cancer, you may want to approach a canned pasta of this caliber with caution.
Annie's Organic All Stars
We hate to highlight yet another Annie's pick as unhealthy, but when it comes to some nutritional categories, a can of Annie's Organic All Stars simply isn't the best choice. Like the other Annie's organic canned pasta options on this list, it comes with organic ingredients you don't normally see in canned pasta products. It also lacks high fructose corn syrup or hard-to-pronounce additives.
Despite its wholesome components, a can of Annie's Organic All Stars contains a concerning 1,150 milligrams of sodium per can. The general recommendation for sodium intake is even less for children than adults, with those between the ages of 4 and 8 recommended to consume only 1,500 milligrams or less. That means you may want to be careful about how much (and how often) you plate this pasta up for your kiddos.
Also, be sure to watch for added sugar when consuming Annie's Organic All Stars. You'll only get 210 calories and 0 grams of saturated fat per can, but there's still 44 grams of carbohydrates and 7 grams of added sugar, which is a hefty amount for a non-dessert food option.
Annie's Organic Cheesy Ravioli
Annie's Organic Cheesy Ravioli is the last from the Annie's brand in our unhealthiest canned pasta series. Like the others, this canned pasta seems okay at first glance. Inside, you'll find Annie's ravioli shells stuffed with cheese and drenched in tomato sauce. As always, the ingredients used by this brand are quite impressive and include organic brown rice flour, organic wheat flour, sea salt, and real, organic cheddar cheese. Still, at 1,070 milligrams of sodium per can, we can hardly regard this option as a healthy choice, especially when offered to children.
That said, high sodium isn't the only thing to watch out for when considering Annie's Organic Cheesy Ravioli. While other Annie's canned pasta options on this list also contain added sugar, this particular variety takes the cake. Expect Annie's Organic Cheesy Ravioli to contain as much as 9 added grams of sugar per can, which is quite the feat. After all, this is pasta and not a cookie, right?
SpaghettiOs Original
Like the meatball variety of the same product, SpaghettiOs Original is an old-school, ready-to-eat meal that's held near and dear to many hearts. Unfortunately, this canned pasta contains the same concerning ingredients and nutritional issues as many of the other options on this list, making it quite an unhealthy pick despite the nostalgia-based adoration it receives from fans.
Starting with the ingredients, expect SpaghettiOs Original to contain high fructose corn syrup and various additives also found in most other non-organic canned pasta products. As you can probably imagine, SpaghettiOs Original is high in sodium, with 1,070 milligrams in every 15.8-ounce can. To make matters worse, SpaghettiOs Original has one of the highest sugar totals we've seen in canned pasta, with a shocking 11 grams of added sugar.
Need ideas for making SpaghettiOs at least a tiny bit healthier? If you must, consider adding shredded zucchini to the mix, or at least serving it with a side salad or roasted broccoli. In general, though, we'd recommend skipping this canned pasta dish or consuming it in moderation. SpaghettiOs Original may seem like a fun way to reminisce on old times, but with nutritional stats like these, there are definitely stronger choices out there.