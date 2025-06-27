The Unhealthiest Canned Pastas You Should Avoid At All Costs

Let's get this out of the way — canned pasta is probably never going to be as healthy (or as tasty) as your mom's homemade spaghetti. Still, because of its undeniably convenient qualities, most of us have probably picked up a can or two of processed pasta without thinking too much about it.

Though it's totally fine to chow down on a bowl or two of canned pasta every now and again, doing so too often could mean trouble for your health. As you may already know, most Americans eat too much salt, and the regular consumption of processed food options such as canned pasta only makes matters worse. But it isn't just the sodium that poses a threat to your health. Other components, including added sugar and various additives, often make an appearance in canned pasta, making this easy-to-grab meal one of the canned food options you should absolutely avoid at all costs.

Worried? Don't be. We rounded up some of the unhealthiest canned pasta options on store shelves in an effort to help you navigate the tricky waters of canned, heavily processed food. We're breaking down the ingredients and highlighting some of the most concerning nutrition facts per can so you can make the best decisions possible for your health and wellness. Join us as we unveil the unhealthiest canned pastas on store shelves.