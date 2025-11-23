Marcella Hazan's 2-Ingredient Roast Chicken Makes This Fruit The Star

Marcella Hazan said that she started cooking so she could provide quality meals for her beloved husband Victor, but through her recipes, she has fed many, many more. Much as Julia Child introduced the techniques of French cooking to American housewives, Hazan helped make Italian cooking desirable and accessible to those of us who have never had a nonna to show us the difference between spaghetti and tagliatelle. Her recipes could be deceptively simple while still containing great depths of flavor. Her famed tomato sauce, for instance, only requires tomatoes, butter, and onions; even more popular is her roast chicken recipe, which requires nothing more than chicken and lemons (plus salt and pepper for seasoning, of course.)

Other chefs make use of all sorts of aromatics for their roast chickens, but not Hazan. No garlic or onion-related frippery for her, thank you very much: according to her recipe, all you need are a pair of smallish lemons, which you will soften by rolling across the counter before stabbing them a whole bunch of times (so they can release their aroma, as well as to help you relieve any stress from your day.) Then, shove them inside the chicken and let it roast. It's as simple and delicious a recipe as Hazan's five-ingredient bean soup.