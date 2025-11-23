This Chef-Favorite Vegetable Didn't Exist Until 1993

The '90s were an infamous time for some pretty epic innovations — the first website, "Friends," the so-called diet miracle Olestra, and broccolini! Surely all of us who survived that decade remember this veggie's debut, right? Broccolini was born in 1993 as the veggie-child of broccoli and Chinese kale, also known as gai lan. And no, this creation was not brought to us by the Italians, as its "ini" ending may suggest. This tender vegetable comes from the Japanese seed company, Sakata Inc.

In 1998, Sakata patented the veggie and trademarked the name. It also goes by all sorts of less-catchy names like asparbroc or aspiration (because of its similarities to asparagus), Chinese baby broccoli, tender stem, and broccoletti. Today, broccolini seeds are licensed and distributed to farmers across the globe.

So what was wrong with America's favorite vegetable — broccoli – or Chinese kale? The two were crossbred to create a vegetable that could thrive in warmer climates like broccoli, but with a milder flavor and stem that was less fibrous, easier to cook, and more enjoyable. The hybrid also inherited the nutritious qualities of its parents — boasting antioxidants, vitamin A, calcium, magnesium, and plenty of plant-based protein. For these reasons, chefs quickly fell in love with broccolini, adding it to their menus and turning diners into believers.