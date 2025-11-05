Why You Should Avoid Using Parchment Paper When Roasting Vegetables

If you're not a fan of spending your precious time scrubbing caked-on food off sheet pans, then you've probably made good friends with parchment paper — I know I have. It's my go-to for lining any kind of pan, whether baking or roasting. However, after learning what chef Maricel Gentile of Maricel's Kitchen and author of Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook shared about using parchment paper for roasting, I'll be using a bare pan from now on — you should too!

"Parchment traps steam, which will then soften vegetables instead of letting them caramelize. Direct contact with a lightly oiled metal pan helps them brown and develop sweet, toasty edges we love," explains Gentile.

This makes sense, as I've noticed that when roasting certain veggies, they often come out of the oven looking pale and with some residual moisture left on both their surface and on the sheet pan. I always just blamed it on my oven — which, unfortunately, is one of the most faulty kitchen appliance brands — but it turns out the issue lies in the parchment itself. Parchment paper is treated with sulfuric acid to give it durability and grease resistance. However, that treatment also makes it moisture-resistant, which prevents evaporation and, in turn, inhibits browning.