Up Your Sweet Potato Game This Holiday Season With This Easy Slicing Technique

When most folks imagine a full holiday spread, they usually envision a sweet potato casserole of some sort gracing the table. Marshmallows and sweet potatoes go way back, but let's face it, it's been done. The lack of differentiation with sweet potato dishes is a shame, considering how versatile those tasty orange tubers are. They can be used to upgrade a pot of chili, as a flavorful pizza topping, or even be put inside brownies if you really want to work outside the box. One genius way to make those spuds pop on a plate is by slicing them into rounds and serving them almost like a sweet potato toast you can top with various goodies.

We've all seen sweet potato dishes that feature the veg cut into cubes, but little rounds served as an appetizer are showstoppers. You can slice the spuds into circles a couple of different ways. The most obvious method is to take a chef's knife and cut across the width of the veg (peeled or skin on, it's your choice). However, it can be challenging to achieve uniform rounds, which is essential for them to all bake consistently.

Unless you wield a knife with the precision of a professional chef, a better way to produce sweet potato rounds is to use a mandoline. It will save you a lot of time, but more importantly, it guarantees that each round will be the same thickness as the others. Whichever way the sweet potatoes are sliced, the real fun begins when you start introducing flavor to the spuds to truly make them stand out.