Add Sweet Potatoes To This Slow Cooker Classic For An Instant Boost Of Flavor
It seems like everyone has their own personal chili recipe that they're always tweaking and perfecting. Some people make classic slow-cooked chili with beans, while others think meat-only is the one true way. Some may add chocolate to the mix for flavor, while others opt for flaming hot chili so thick you could cut it with a knife. No matter what kind of chili you make, there's always some way to improve it. Perhaps you're looking for something new, maybe seeking a little extra richness, sweet notes, and a smooth mouthfeel. If so, you'll love slow-cooked chili with sweet potatoes.
While sweet potato might not be the first ingredient to come to mind, it's a great one to test out because of the sweet flavor it adds. The first thing you need is a slow cooker, as that takes a lot of effort out of the equation. Then, peel and cut up two sweet potatoes into half-inch cubes. While sweet potatoes and yams are different, both do have a soft sweetness that works well to round out spicy chili, so you can use yams if needed. Add in all the vegetables, meat, beans and seasonings you'd usually include, then slow cook for anywhere from four to ten hours, until the sweet potato has softened. There's no need to completely alter your original recipe; this ingredient complements most styles, resulting in a flavor that's sure to bring the wow factor.
How sweet potatoes elevate savory chili recipes
You might be used to sweet potato being served with marshmallows, brown sugar, and butter, but it's actually great in savory dishes, too. Its natural sweetness pleasantly contrasts the salty richness of both beans and meat, making the dish perfect for cozy cold-weather enjoyment. The warmth of spices like paprika and cumin, along with tingly chili pepper heat, helps elevate the flavor of sweet potatoes, too.
Depending on how you want your chili to taste, there are a few ways to customize the results. You can opt to season and bake or grill chunks of sweet potato before adding them to the chili for an extra smoky flavor. Serving your well-balanced chili topped with salty tortilla chips, tangy sour cream, and rich avocado can make this veggie-filled dish all the more textural and satisfying. And, if you don't want to add sweet potato directly to your chili, you can top baked sweet potatoes with chili for a Tex-Mex vibe.
Another reason sweet potato works so well in slow-cooker chili is that it's incredibly nutrient-rich. It's got a great amount of vitamins A and C, as well as some manganese and vitamin B6. Even with all these nutritional benefits, it's still low in fat and friendly for many different kinds of diets. You can use it to add a little extra protein to vegetarian or vegan chili, and bulk up a larger batch. When added to turkey, you can create a hearty meat chili for those who are avoiding beef. No matter what you put in your chili recipe, you should consider including some sweet potato.