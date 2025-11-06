Add Sweet Potatoes To This Slow Cooker Classic For An Instant Boost Of Flavor

It seems like everyone has their own personal chili recipe that they're always tweaking and perfecting. Some people make classic slow-cooked chili with beans, while others think meat-only is the one true way. Some may add chocolate to the mix for flavor, while others opt for flaming hot chili so thick you could cut it with a knife. No matter what kind of chili you make, there's always some way to improve it. Perhaps you're looking for something new, maybe seeking a little extra richness, sweet notes, and a smooth mouthfeel. If so, you'll love slow-cooked chili with sweet potatoes.

While sweet potato might not be the first ingredient to come to mind, it's a great one to test out because of the sweet flavor it adds. The first thing you need is a slow cooker, as that takes a lot of effort out of the equation. Then, peel and cut up two sweet potatoes into half-inch cubes. While sweet potatoes and yams are different, both do have a soft sweetness that works well to round out spicy chili, so you can use yams if needed. Add in all the vegetables, meat, beans and seasonings you'd usually include, then slow cook for anywhere from four to ten hours, until the sweet potato has softened. There's no need to completely alter your original recipe; this ingredient complements most styles, resulting in a flavor that's sure to bring the wow factor.