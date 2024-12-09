Sweet Potatoes Can Transform Into The 'Toast' You Never Knew You Needed
Breakfast toasts are all the rage these days. From avocado stacked to the brim with toppings to eggs covered in Everything But the Bagel Seasoning, there's no wrong way to make a morning toast. If you're really in the mood to step up your breakfast game, it's time to try sweet potato toast. This isn't just about grating some sweet potatoes onto a piece of bread or stacking a piece of sweet potato beneath a fried egg and wheat bread. No, for this creative twist, we're using an entire slice of sweet potato in place of the bread and loading it up with delicious, mouth-watering toppings.
When picking out the perfect sweet potatoes, be on the lookout for orange and red-skinned varieties, as these tend to be the sweetest of the bunch. As with any produce item, it's important to check for signs of rot or discoloration, as this could mean you're headed home with a mushy potato unsuitable for cooking. Once you've got those top-notch potatoes washed and primed on your counter, it's time to turn them into a tasty toast you never knew you needed!
Mastering sweet potato toast for any craving
Using a knife or a mandolin, slice the potatoes into thin slices going lengthwise to create an optimal "slice" of toast, about ¼ to ½-inch thick. For baking, you can either pop the slices onto a cookie sheet and bake in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes or go the traditional route and place the slices in the toaster for a few cycles until they pop out tender and toasty. As with a slice of bread, you don't want to leave your sweet potato slices to bake for too long, or you risk a blackened, burned mess.
Toppings-wise, the possibilities are endless. Try coating the slice with peanut butter, bananas, and maple syrup for a super sweet and creamy choice, or use an avocado and lemon zest for a spin on avocado toast. Sweet potato toast creates a unique spin on eggs benedict, layering crispy bacon and seasoning on top of the slice. Try topping the slice with prosciutto, spinach, and avocado with a poached egg for a super-filling start to the day. Or use the classic Thanksgiving side dish for inspiration and top your tater with melted butter, cinnamon sugar, and marshmallow fluff. Any way you slice it, your sweet potatoes are set to become the toast of the town!