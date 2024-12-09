Sweet Potatoes Can Transform Into The 'Toast' You Never Knew You Needed

Breakfast toasts are all the rage these days. From avocado stacked to the brim with toppings to eggs covered in Everything But the Bagel Seasoning, there's no wrong way to make a morning toast. If you're really in the mood to step up your breakfast game, it's time to try sweet potato toast. This isn't just about grating some sweet potatoes onto a piece of bread or stacking a piece of sweet potato beneath a fried egg and wheat bread. No, for this creative twist, we're using an entire slice of sweet potato in place of the bread and loading it up with delicious, mouth-watering toppings.

When picking out the perfect sweet potatoes, be on the lookout for orange and red-skinned varieties, as these tend to be the sweetest of the bunch. As with any produce item, it's important to check for signs of rot or discoloration, as this could mean you're headed home with a mushy potato unsuitable for cooking. Once you've got those top-notch potatoes washed and primed on your counter, it's time to turn them into a tasty toast you never knew you needed!