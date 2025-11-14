The Seafood And Chocolate Pairing You Would Never Have Expected To Work So Well

Cookies and milk, red wine and steak — some food pairings are classic and timeless. Others, like watermelon and chicken thighs, or sparkling wine and French fries, are more surprising. If you're the type of person who loves an unexpected pairing that works well against all odds, you might want to consider adding dark chocolate to your shrimp. Before you close this tab in an angry huff, hear us out. Or rather, listen to Pepe Moncayo, Barcelona native and Executive Chef at Cranes in Washington, D.C. He tells The Takeout about how the restaurant makes this unusual yet flavorful pairing work.

As Moncayo explains, "Instead of building the [shrimp] sauce with wine, we start with a base of shrimp shells, a little miso, and sake — it gives you that umami backbone. Then we blend a picada, the Catalan secret weapon: toasted almonds, garlic, and a small piece of dark chocolate. The shrimp are then grilled quickly on the yakitori grill, and everything is finished with a squeeze of citrus and a hint of yuzu zest."

For this recipe, the secret is knowing that a little goes a long way. You don't need to add too much chocolate to the sauce; a small piece, along with the other ingredients, gives a bit of depth to the shrimp sauce. You likely won't even be able to tell the chocolate is there, but you'll perceive that something is different. This subtlety can wake up your tastebuds and spark curiosity.