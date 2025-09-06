The Absolute Best Meat To Serve Alongside A Watermelon Salad
Now that you know how to pick the best watermelon at the store every time, it's time to bust out that classic watermelon and feta salad recipe. It has the perfect balance between succulent sweetness and salty, cheesy goodness. With such a show-stopping side, you really need a heck of a protein to pair with it. So what should you reach for? We think both chicken and pork work extremely well, but set aside your ideas of bone-dry chicken breasts or tragically rubbery pork chops. There are many more delicious preparations to be had here.
You should skip the breasts if you want the best grilled chicken and opt for thighs instead. It all boils down to the flavor and tenderness of the meat. Chicken thighs are juicier, meatier, and also more forgiving when you're cooking them. It takes effort to make these bad boys dry.
My favorite way to finish grilled chicken that's meant to be served with watermelon and feta salad is to brush the thighs in a simple glaze of soy sauce, miso paste, honey, and ginger. Give the pieces a turn on the grill until the sugars get sticky and caramelized, and that's all it takes. The savory miso and sweetness of the honey pair perfectly with the sugar-sweet watermelon and salty feta, and chicken thigh meat has a mild flavor that the bright and summery salad complements well.
Pairing your watermelon salad with pork
These 14 fall pork recipes also work year-round. In particular, I'm making roasted pork belly when I want a mouthwatering pairing for watermelon and feta salad. When done right, the meat stays soft and moist on the inside, while the fat gets crackly and puffed up on the outside. The end result is a delectable bite that has a salty, meaty crunch and so much juice you'll be amazed. It's a pretty rich dish, though, so the bright watermelon salad really helps punch through some of that heaviness.
You can also make char siu, or Cantonese-style barbecued pork. This dish has a distinct sweet and savory taste that matches the flavor profile of your watermelon salad well. Ingredients like Shaoxing wine, brown sugar, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, and five-spice powder play well with the fruity watermelon and the briny feta. The salad brings acidity, freshness, and a juicy sweetness that lifts the roasted pork beautifully.