The Absolute Best Meat To Serve Alongside A Watermelon Salad

Now that you know how to pick the best watermelon at the store every time, it's time to bust out that classic watermelon and feta salad recipe. It has the perfect balance between succulent sweetness and salty, cheesy goodness. With such a show-stopping side, you really need a heck of a protein to pair with it. So what should you reach for? We think both chicken and pork work extremely well, but set aside your ideas of bone-dry chicken breasts or tragically rubbery pork chops. There are many more delicious preparations to be had here.

You should skip the breasts if you want the best grilled chicken and opt for thighs instead. It all boils down to the flavor and tenderness of the meat. Chicken thighs are juicier, meatier, and also more forgiving when you're cooking them. It takes effort to make these bad boys dry.

My favorite way to finish grilled chicken that's meant to be served with watermelon and feta salad is to brush the thighs in a simple glaze of soy sauce, miso paste, honey, and ginger. Give the pieces a turn on the grill until the sugars get sticky and caramelized, and that's all it takes. The savory miso and sweetness of the honey pair perfectly with the sugar-sweet watermelon and salty feta, and chicken thigh meat has a mild flavor that the bright and summery salad complements well.