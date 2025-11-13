Why Bobby Flay Prefers To Make Dressing (Not Stuffing) For Thanksgiving

Once Halloween passes, the food world immediately goes into Thanksgiving mode, and for good reason, as the American holiday follows All Hallows Eve by just about four weeks. For its Instagram page, Food Network asked Bobby Flay a series of Thanksgiving dish-related questions, from what to do about gravy that's too thick to his secret for extra creamy mashed potatoes. When asked about his opinion on dressing versus stuffing, Flay chimed in, "I don't make stuffing, I make dressing. Stuffing is in the bird, dressing is outside of the bird. I make dressing for two reasons: I can control it in terms of how long I need to cook it, and also, it gets a really nice crust on the outside, so it's got that good contrast."

As to controlling the cook time, Flay's answer makes sense. In fact, the USDA doesn't recommend stuffing your bird at all due to the risks of cross-contamination. Because the stuffing comes into contact with raw poultry in this method, you run the risk of the stuffing not getting hot enough to kill all the harmful bacteria. Furthermore, the presence of dense stuffing in the turkey cavity could also affect the bird cooking properly. You're much better off following Flay's advice or even making bread stuffing balls, an old-school Thanksgiving staple you rarely find on tables anymore.