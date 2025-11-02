The Simplest Way To Make Boxed Stuffing Better This Thanksgiving

There are a few different boxed stuffing brands out there, ranging from simple chicken-flavored ones to fancy sourdough varieties. But one thing they tend to have in common is how salty they are. Many stocks and broths have salt too, so you want to make sure you get one that's low-sodium, or else your stuffing is bound to be an unpleasant salt bomb. Bone broth may take longer to boil than water, but it is one of the richest, most umami options if you want your stuffing to taste particularly luxurious. If you have a chicken instant stuffing, choosing a non-chicken broth may help keep the poultry flavor from becoming overwhelming. Don't be afraid to experiment with flavors, as there are tons of broths and stocks on the market. If you're under the gun, you can keep it easy and inexpensive by using instant bullion. Simply throw a few cubes into the water as it boils, or mix in bullion paste. Again, you want to make sure you use a low-sodium kind so as not to oversalt the dish.

Of course, the best option for making instant stuffing taste amazing is homemade stock. You can use bones, fat, and vegetables to boil a stock, and then freeze the rest for future use. This broth can be customized in flavor and spices just to your liking. Still, remember to leave out the salt if you intend to use it for stuffing. To upgrade it further, add a little cheese to your stuffing after cooking for a gooey and savory flavor boost.