The Simplest Way To Make Boxed Stuffing Better This Thanksgiving
Boxed stuffing can be a tasty addition to any good Thanksgiving meal, and it's simple to cook. It's so easy because all you need is butter, some water, a heat source, and voilà! Suddenly you have savory stuffing to serve as a side dish. Taking a little stress out of cooking during the holidays is always welcome, but some people find instant stuffing lacks flavor. One of the best ways to enhance your Thanksgiving stuffing is by ditching the water and substituting broth.
The basic steps to most popular instant stuffings involve boiling water on the stove with butter, margarine, or oil, then stirring in the dried stuffing seasonings and bread. Instead of water, select some chicken, beef, or vegetable broth and bring that to a boil. Then, prepare the stuffing as usual, with some extra chopped veggies if you want to give it a homemade feel. The result is a rich and flavorful stuffing that tastes less instant and has more depth. It works well when cooked as a separate dish and can be stored for sandwiches later. It really is that simple and doesn't add much extra cooking time to your holiday prep. So, no matter whether you call it stuffing or dressing, this is one Thanksgiving staple that's sure to please.
Which broth works best for boxed stuffing?
There are a few different boxed stuffing brands out there, ranging from simple chicken-flavored ones to fancy sourdough varieties. But one thing they tend to have in common is how salty they are. Many stocks and broths have salt too, so you want to make sure you get one that's low-sodium, or else your stuffing is bound to be an unpleasant salt bomb. Bone broth may take longer to boil than water, but it is one of the richest, most umami options if you want your stuffing to taste particularly luxurious. If you have a chicken instant stuffing, choosing a non-chicken broth may help keep the poultry flavor from becoming overwhelming. Don't be afraid to experiment with flavors, as there are tons of broths and stocks on the market. If you're under the gun, you can keep it easy and inexpensive by using instant bullion. Simply throw a few cubes into the water as it boils, or mix in bullion paste. Again, you want to make sure you use a low-sodium kind so as not to oversalt the dish.
Of course, the best option for making instant stuffing taste amazing is homemade stock. You can use bones, fat, and vegetables to boil a stock, and then freeze the rest for future use. This broth can be customized in flavor and spices just to your liking. Still, remember to leave out the salt if you intend to use it for stuffing. To upgrade it further, add a little cheese to your stuffing after cooking for a gooey and savory flavor boost.