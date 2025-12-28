The Section Of A Recipe You're Skipping That Can Make Or Break The Dish

We've all been there — it's 6:15, the hunger is coming on, and you have no idea what to make for dinner. You assess the contents of your fridge, plug some ingredients into Google, and find a tasty-looking, quick, and easy weeknight pasta dish. But wait — do you really have to read those paragraphs of text above the recipe? It's pretty clear why you must read the entire recipe before you start making it, but it can be all too tempting to skip the headnote, especially when you're in a rush to get dinner on the table. However, taking the time to read recipe headnotes almost always saves you far more time and trouble down the line, and makes the cooking and eating experience more satisfying.

Headnotes are there for a reason, and more often than not, they provide vital information and context for a recipe. For example, potential ingredient substitutions, explanations of techniques readers may not be familiar with, and possible accompaniments (it's useful to know that your one-pan baked salmon with burst tomatoes pairs beautifully with rice before you start cooking it). Reading the headnote is also a great way to suss out if a recipe is bad before making it – if the headnote is loaded with recipe red flags or simply unintelligible, it may be a good sign that you should skip it.