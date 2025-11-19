You Can Technically Fry Tuna — But Here's Why You Really Shouldn't Bother

Have you ever eaten fried tuna? You don't often see it on restaurant menus, and there may be a good reason for this. Jason Ryczek, who works as a research and development chef for Texas-based Pappas Restaurants, Inc., told The Takeout, "Generally, I do not fry tuna as it is not my preferred way of enjoying it." He went on to explain that this method may make the tuna too dry, so it might not be worth pursuing.

"Frying is a dry cooking method because it uses no water. You can dry out tuna by frying it," explained Ryczek. (Roasting, another dry cooking technique, can also have this effect.) He added, however, that not all types of tuna will react the same way: "Tuna is as broad as saying 'beef.' Many different parts of the animal need to be treated differently." Otoro, which is the fatty part of a tuna's belly, won't be quite as dry when fried as would a leaner tuna steak. Ryczek also noted that a protective coating, such as batter, can help seal in the moisture when tuna is fried. "Sushi rolls with spicy tuna on the inside that are lightly fried in tempura are definitely a guilty pleasure for me," he admitted.