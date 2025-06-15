The Only Seasoning Andrew Zimmern Uses On Grilled Tuna Steaks
Many people were introduced to Andrew Zimmern through his lauded television show "Bizarre Foods," in which he sampled, tasted, and ate some of the most unusual foods on the planet. But before the Travel Channel put him on the air, he had an established career as a brilliant chef and dining critic. Zimmern is certainly familiar with excellent food and how to cook it. He's also an avid outdoorsman who likes to hunt and fish, often showcasing his catches in recipes that are featured on his shows.
Tuna steaks are just one cut of fish he loves to prepare, but rather than treat this mild protein with marinades, rubs, and complicated sauces, Zimmern relies on nothing more than salt. "That is it. I like to high-heat sear my tuna very close to the grill, so I get that black-and-blue effect. And sometimes I just brush it with a little bit of vegetable oil and salt. And then I season it afterward," he told Tasting Table. Once it's off the grill and served, Zimmern further flavors the fish with a little soy sauce and lemon juice, ultimately letting the natural flavor of the tuna shine through.
Tuna steaks are best cooked very rare
Because tuna steaks are relatively lean, Andrew Zimmern takes a hot and quick approach to cooking them, which is what he means by getting that black-and-blue effect. He explained, "The idea is that you want to serve your tuna seared well on the outside but still cold, rare on the inside" (via Tasting Table). The reason behind the choice? "The fattier the cut of anything, I go indirect; the leaner the cut, I go direct over high heat." Black and blue is typically a beef steak cooking method, but as Zimmern explained, it can also pertain to lean, hearty fish. Truth be told, tuna steaks can be cooked like any beef steak.
While a sprinkle of salt on its own can bring out the best in tuna steaks, there are a number of seasonings that taste great with this excellent protein. Citrus zest, fresh ginger, and garlic offer bright and savory notes to mild tuna. Coating tuna steaks with black or white sesame seeds is a classic preparation as well. As the tuna is seared, the seeds get browned and nutty. Slices of sesame-coated tuna would be delicious with Zimmern's recommended dipping sauce of soy sauce and lemon juice, and stirring in some honey to the mixture would lend a lovely touch of sweetness.
