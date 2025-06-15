The Only Seasoning Andrew Zimmern Uses On Grilled Tuna Steaks

Many people were introduced to Andrew Zimmern through his lauded television show "Bizarre Foods," in which he sampled, tasted, and ate some of the most unusual foods on the planet. But before the Travel Channel put him on the air, he had an established career as a brilliant chef and dining critic. Zimmern is certainly familiar with excellent food and how to cook it. He's also an avid outdoorsman who likes to hunt and fish, often showcasing his catches in recipes that are featured on his shows.

Tuna steaks are just one cut of fish he loves to prepare, but rather than treat this mild protein with marinades, rubs, and complicated sauces, Zimmern relies on nothing more than salt. "That is it. I like to high-heat sear my tuna very close to the grill, so I get that black-and-blue effect. And sometimes I just brush it with a little bit of vegetable oil and salt. And then I season it afterward," he told Tasting Table. Once it's off the grill and served, Zimmern further flavors the fish with a little soy sauce and lemon juice, ultimately letting the natural flavor of the tuna shine through.