The Unique Cooking Method That'll Make Steak Black And Blue

You're probably familiar with the different ways to cook a steak, just as you are with the ways to order a steak. On one end of the spectrum, we have "rare," where the inside of the steak is still red; on the other end of the spectrum, we have "well done," when it has turned gray. For various reasons, people might get mad at you if you order yours that way, not that it stops Donald Trump, who eats his well-done steak with ketchup. But what if you could combine the best (or worst, depending on your perspective) of both worlds? What if you could ensure the interior of the steak was so rare that it might as well be raw, while the exterior was charred to a crisp? That's where Pittsburgh rare, or "black and blue steak," comes in. But what is it, exactly, and how do you make it?

We asked Shawn Matijevich, culinary instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education, and he gave us the skinny. "A black and blue steak is seared screaming hot on the outside. Think charred, crisp, and jet black, and practically raw on the inside. You usually get it that way by blasting the outside with ultra-high heat for 1-2 minutes." It gets its name because, supposedly, Pittsburgh steelworkers would take slabs of steak into work with them and slap them on the molten steel surfaces to cook. Says Matijevich, "Molten steel is just about the temperature you need to get a steak cooked that way, so it makes sense to me. Can I prove it? No."