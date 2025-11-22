The Type Of Fresh Tuna You'll Find In A Jersey Mike's Sub

Any decent sandwich shop has to have tuna on its menu, and Jersey Mike's is no different. Its version is pretty much your standard classic with freshly chopped celery, mayo, and black pepper. With all the skepticism around fish sources because of Subway's tuna lawsuit (which really is tuna, by the way), some people definitely think twice before ordering a fish sandwich.

Jersey Mike's customers may also be wondering exactly what type of fish goes into this chain's tuna salad. According to popular social media personality That Crazy Sub Guy, who's an employee of the Jersey Mike's chain and often posts first-person videos of himself making sandwiches, the fish portion is simply a combination of albacore and light packaged tunas.

Since the rest of the recipe is just tuna, celery, mayo, and black pepper, if you want any additional flavors, you'll have to request that yourself when asking for your sandwich toppings. So those of you missing the sharp flavor of onion or pickle simply need to ask for it added on top. Then, of course, if you want extra acid or richness, you can always ask for your sub doused with vinegar and oil, which is guaranteed to turn your sandwich into a messy experience, but one that's definitely more flavorful.