The Type Of Fresh Tuna You'll Find In A Jersey Mike's Sub
Any decent sandwich shop has to have tuna on its menu, and Jersey Mike's is no different. Its version is pretty much your standard classic with freshly chopped celery, mayo, and black pepper. With all the skepticism around fish sources because of Subway's tuna lawsuit (which really is tuna, by the way), some people definitely think twice before ordering a fish sandwich.
Jersey Mike's customers may also be wondering exactly what type of fish goes into this chain's tuna salad. According to popular social media personality That Crazy Sub Guy, who's an employee of the Jersey Mike's chain and often posts first-person videos of himself making sandwiches, the fish portion is simply a combination of albacore and light packaged tunas.
Since the rest of the recipe is just tuna, celery, mayo, and black pepper, if you want any additional flavors, you'll have to request that yourself when asking for your sandwich toppings. So those of you missing the sharp flavor of onion or pickle simply need to ask for it added on top. Then, of course, if you want extra acid or richness, you can always ask for your sub doused with vinegar and oil, which is guaranteed to turn your sandwich into a messy experience, but one that's definitely more flavorful.
The tuna salad from Jersey Mike's is generally well-received by customers
It's one thing to know what goes into a Jersey Mike's tuna sub, but what's really important is whether or not the thing is any good. Fortunately, for lovers of tuna salad, one of the best sandwich chains for it is Jersey Mike's. Online video reviewer @foodie_herb gave the sub a 9.3 out of 10 points. "It's fresh," he said, "The bread is good." And most importantly of all, he noted, "This tastes like real tuna" (via Instagram).
Fortunately, that's because it is. No gratuitous fillers are added, and since there aren't any watery ingredients in the base recipe, you're not getting tuna that's bogged down with unnecessary water. Nobody likes watery tuna salad, anyway. You can't really go wrong with a standard but simple tuna salad recipe, which Jersey Mike's provides, and for those of you who aren't necessarily into deli meat sandwiches or choose a pescatarian diet, just rest assured that you're getting real-deal fish.