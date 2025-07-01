You Should Think Twice Before Ordering A Fish Sandwich From Subway

Fast food and fish is a combination that doesn't always delight. Fish is highly susceptible to foodborne illnesses and can be trickier to cook properly compared to other meats. But safety isn't always the top reason to avoid fish at a chain restaurant, especially when it's coming from shelf-stable cans — it's the taste. The biggest reason to avoid Subway's tuna fish salad is because it's made with just mayonnaise and tuna. It doesn't even have salt or pepper; the only salt is coming from the mayonnaise and the tuna's brine. Usually, fish salad sandwiches have something else to them, like celery, pickles, or even jalapeño chips, like in the case of Matthew McConaughey's unique tuna salad.

Arguably, because Subway lets you build your own sub, the tuna salad doesn't need so many extra ingredients, but a little something would be nice. It serves as nothing more than a bland base upon which you can attempt your own culinary creation. And while Subway's tuna lawsuit was dismissed since the chain does in fact use 100% tuna fish, there is still no reason to settle for this meal when there are so many other high-quality fast food fish sandwiches to try.