You Should Think Twice Before Ordering A Fish Sandwich From Subway
Fast food and fish is a combination that doesn't always delight. Fish is highly susceptible to foodborne illnesses and can be trickier to cook properly compared to other meats. But safety isn't always the top reason to avoid fish at a chain restaurant, especially when it's coming from shelf-stable cans — it's the taste. The biggest reason to avoid Subway's tuna fish salad is because it's made with just mayonnaise and tuna. It doesn't even have salt or pepper; the only salt is coming from the mayonnaise and the tuna's brine. Usually, fish salad sandwiches have something else to them, like celery, pickles, or even jalapeño chips, like in the case of Matthew McConaughey's unique tuna salad.
Arguably, because Subway lets you build your own sub, the tuna salad doesn't need so many extra ingredients, but a little something would be nice. It serves as nothing more than a bland base upon which you can attempt your own culinary creation. And while Subway's tuna lawsuit was dismissed since the chain does in fact use 100% tuna fish, there is still no reason to settle for this meal when there are so many other high-quality fast food fish sandwiches to try.
How to fix a Subway tuna sandwich
As a lover of fish salads, part of the joy of a tuna sandwich comes from the textures you can add to it. So if, for example, you're on a cross-country road trip and Subway is the only option with fresh vegetables for hundreds of miles, here are some simple tips to take your tuna sub to the next level.
Starting with the bread, I personally think Parmesan Oregano is the best of the breads Subway offers, and wheat is also a good choice. As for toppings, I make sure to add cucumbers, bell peppers, banana peppers, and pickles. This will give that pasty texture of the tuna salad some crunch and bite while also being cool, a little spicy, and nicely sour. It will also ramp up the salt content, because hey, salt makes everything taste better. Greens like spinach or lettuce are nice here for their crisp texture. I would then add some mustard or honey mustard, which will punch up your tuna salad with some zing. With all this in mind, you should be able to really knock your Subway experience up a few notches.