The Simple Way To Cook Sorghum Perfectly Every Time

Sorghum is an ancient grain that should be in your pantry at all times. The hearty, drought-resistant cereal grain is praised for its nutty, earthy flavor and chewy texture. It's also gluten-free, nutrient-packed, and budget-friendly (in fact, it's one of the old-school grocery items that's coming back due to inflation). Basically, we should all be eating more sorghum. However, although sorghum is commonly consumed across the globe – it's the fifth most produced cereal grain worldwide – it's not yet gained widespread popularity in the United States. So if you (like many Americans) have no idea how to prepare this super grain, never fear, because there's a simple and foolproof method for cooking it perfectly.

Sorghum can be prepared on the stovetop like most other grains, but arguably the simplest, quickest, and most reliable cooking method employs Reddit's favorite kitchen appliance for the most 'bang for your buck:' the Instant Pot. To prepare sorghum in the Instant Pot, combine 1 cup of whole grain sorghum and 2 ½ to 3 cups of water, add a pinch of salt and an optional splash of oil, seal your pot, and set it to cook at high pressure for half an hour. Then, let the pressure release naturally for at least 10 minutes and drain off any remaining water with a strainer. Finally, fluff it up with a fork, and that's it — your sorghum should be springy, soft, and ready to serve.