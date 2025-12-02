The Simple Way To Cook Sorghum Perfectly Every Time
Sorghum is an ancient grain that should be in your pantry at all times. The hearty, drought-resistant cereal grain is praised for its nutty, earthy flavor and chewy texture. It's also gluten-free, nutrient-packed, and budget-friendly (in fact, it's one of the old-school grocery items that's coming back due to inflation). Basically, we should all be eating more sorghum. However, although sorghum is commonly consumed across the globe – it's the fifth most produced cereal grain worldwide – it's not yet gained widespread popularity in the United States. So if you (like many Americans) have no idea how to prepare this super grain, never fear, because there's a simple and foolproof method for cooking it perfectly.
Sorghum can be prepared on the stovetop like most other grains, but arguably the simplest, quickest, and most reliable cooking method employs Reddit's favorite kitchen appliance for the most 'bang for your buck:' the Instant Pot. To prepare sorghum in the Instant Pot, combine 1 cup of whole grain sorghum and 2 ½ to 3 cups of water, add a pinch of salt and an optional splash of oil, seal your pot, and set it to cook at high pressure for half an hour. Then, let the pressure release naturally for at least 10 minutes and drain off any remaining water with a strainer. Finally, fluff it up with a fork, and that's it — your sorghum should be springy, soft, and ready to serve.
Tips for cooking sorghum perfectly in the Instant Pot
Cooking sorghum in the Instant Pot is pretty straightforward and forgiving, but there are a few tricks to preparing this super grain perfectly every time. First of all, it's best to soak whole grain sorghum in water for at least a few hours before cooking — this makes it easier to digest and slightly shortens the cooking time (unsoaked whole grain sorghum will take closer to 35 minutes to fully cook in the Instant Pot). Additionally, many recommend rinsing the grains thoroughly before preparing to remove any impurities. If you want to spice it up, consider cooking sorghum in broth instead of water and adding flavor-boosting aromatics like garlic, onions, and bay leaf.
As for what to do with your superbly cooked sorghum, the possibilities are truly endless. The ancient grain (which is different from its modern counterparts) has a chewy texture and mild, nutty flavor, making it ideal for mixing into grain salads and soups. It also works wonderfully as a swap for rice or quinoa in grain bowls, or simply seasoned as a flavor- and nutrient-packed side dish.